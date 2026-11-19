The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed revising Pollution Under Control Certificate validity periods based on vehicle age and emission standards to streamline compliance and improve emission monitoring across the country.

MoRTH Proposes New Validity Periods For Vehicle Pollution Certificates

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed an amendment to sub-rule (7) of rule 115 to revise the validity periods of Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs) based on vehicle age and emission standards. The proposed move aims to align emission testing frequency with the age profile of vehicles and reduce the compliance burden on owners of newer and cleaner vehicles, while ensuring continued monitoring of in-use emissions, according to a release by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The release stated that the proposed amendment is intended to align the frequency of emission testing with the age profile of vehicles, reduce the compliance burden on owners of newer and cleaner vehicles, and promote an efficient Pollution Under Control certification regime while ensuring continued monitoring of in-use vehicle emissions. Under the proposed framework, the revised validity periods for older emission-standard vehicles will be three months for BS-I, BS-II, and BS-III vehicles, and six months for BS-IV vehicles. For BS-VI non-transport vehicles, the ministry has proposed a validity period of three years for vehicles up to six years old from the date of first registration. For vehicles more than six years old but not exceeding 10 years, the validity period is proposed at one year, while vehicles older than 10 years will have a validity period of six months.

For BS-VI transport vehicles, the proposed validity period is two years for vehicles up to six years old from the date of first registration, one year for those more than six years old and up to 10 years, and six months for vehicles older than 10 years. The proposal also outlines a transitional arrangement under which the revised validity periods will apply to PUCCs issued before the commencement of the amendment only from the date of their first renewal after the amendment comes into force. Additionally, where a PUCC is renewed within 10 days preceding the expiry of the existing certificate, the renewed certificate will take effect from the date of expiry of the existing certificate. However, if renewal is sought after the expiry of the existing certificate, the renewed certificate will take effect from the date of renewal, as noted. (ANI)