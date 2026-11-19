Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan alleges injustice over the ED's valuation of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, claiming 90% of the structure was completed between 2004 and 2006 at much lower construction costs than current official assessments.

Azam Khan Protests Injustice Regarding Jauhar University Actions

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Alleging injustice in the action taken against Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Samajwadi Party's veteran leader Azam Khan on Thursday said nearly 90 per cent of the university's structures had already been completed between 2004 and 2006, questioning the use of current CPWD rates by the Income Tax Department to assess its construction cost. He said the construction cost at the time was around Rs 120-125 per square foot, compared to the Rs 2,400 per square foot rate applied by the department, adding that hundreds of people had voluntarily contributed their labour to the construction of the university.

"This university (Mohammad Ali Jauhar University) was largely completed between 2004, 2005, and 2006; 90% of the structures were already built. The Income Tax Department has applied current CPWD (Delhi) rates—specifically, Rs 2,400 per square foot. Yet, back when this university was being constructed... the rate was only Rs 120-125 per square foot... much of the labor was provided voluntarily... Hundreds of people contributed their labor daily... At that time, there was no ED, no Income Tax Department, and no Development Authority. The Development Authority in Rampur was established 10 years after Jauhar University was built, yet these people arrived with bulldozers to demolish the university... Such grave injustices and excesses have been committed... If the ED, the IT department, and Development Authorities had existed during the era of Sir Syed or Madan Mohan Malviya, they too would have ended up in prison, just like me and BHU and AMU would not have existed," Khan said, while speaking to the media.

Azam Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur Sadar and former Cabinet minister, has been one of the SP's prominent leaders and a long-standing influential political figure in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached the land and building of Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, with a book value of Rs 426 crore and an estimated current market value of Rs 1,170 crore, the agency said. The case relates to an alleged money laundering case involving Rs 426 crore linked to Jauhar University. The ED arrested Azam Khan on October 31, shortly after he was released from jail. According to the ED, its investigation had revealed alleged financial transactions between certain contractors and the trust. The agency said contractors who allegedly benefited from government contracts diverted funds towards the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University through substantial donations and construction works. On October 28, the ED attached the land and building of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The agency put the book value of the attached property at Rs 426 crore, while its estimated current market value was Rs 1,170 crore. Founded by Azam Khan in 2006, Mohammad Ali Jauhar University is a private university located in Rampur. Azam Khan returned to his residence on Wednesday evening after being released from Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad following interim bail granted by the court. The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Khan in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for December 10. (ANI)