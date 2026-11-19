A woman Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable rescued a passenger who fell from a moving train following a seizure at Maharashtra's Gondia railway station.

A woman Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable rescued a passenger who fell from a moving train following a seizure at Maharashtra's Gondia railway station. The quick-thinking constable, identified as Deepika Bisen, sprang into action and pulled the man away from the moving train, preventing him from falling into the deadly gap between the train and the platform.

The dramatic incident was captured on the station's CCTV cameras.

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RPF Constable's Quick Action Saves Passenger

The incident took place as a train was reportedly preparing to depart from Gondia railway station. A male passenger reportedly suffered a seizure while the train was moving, causing him to lose his balance and fall. With the moving train dangerously close, the passenger was at risk of being dragged underneath or getting trapped in the narrow gap between the train and the platform.

Spotting the man in distress, RPF constable Deepika Bisen immediately rushed towards him without wasting a second.

Bisen managed to grab the passenger and pull him away from the moving train, bringing him to safety. Her timely intervention prevented a potentially fatal accident and possibly saved the man's life.

RPF Shares CCTV Footage Under Operation Jeevan Raksha

The RPF Nagpur Division shared the footage of the incident, praising Bisen's courageous intervention under its Operation Jeevan Raksha initiative.

The initiative focuses on preventing railway-related accidents and ensuring passenger safety through the prompt intervention of railway personnel.