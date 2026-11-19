YSRCP spokesperson Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav has accused the Jana Sena party office of operating a major government jobs scam and is demanding that Pawan Kalyan address the allegations and call for a CBI investigation into the scandal.

YSRCP Demands Pawan Kalyan Answers Over Alleged Job Scam Scandal

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): YSRCP spokesperson Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav demanded that Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan answer the people of Andhra Pradesh over the alleged government jobs scam operated from the party’s central office. Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office, Nagarjuna Yadav alleged that Rs 7 crore was collected from 36 unemployed persons using forged appointment letters, government emblems and digital signatures of IAS and IPS officers.

He expressed suspicion that the actual scale of the scam could exceed Rs. 700 crore and demanded investigations by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate instead of the state government’s SIT or CID, according to a release. He claimed that Kota Rukmini responded through social media and Police Housing Corporation Chairman Kalyanam Siva Srinivas, known as KK, held a press conference, but Pawan Kalyan had remained silent since the scandal surfaced on November 11. He demanded that Rukmini first answer the question, “Where is the Rs. 7 crore?”

Nagarjuna Yadav claimed that KK’s statement about “Kattappas” within Jana Sena exposed an internal conflict and raised questions about whether he was referring to Nagababu, Nadendla Manohar or Hariprasad. He charged that Dharani, a lower-middle-class woman who worked as HR in Rukmini’s company, was made a scapegoat and subjected to police torture for three days. He sought an investigation into Dharani’s statement about altering the APPSC database and questioned whether the unexplained suspension of recruitment for 780 Forest Department posts was connected to the scam, the release said. Bank receipts released by KK showed transfers of Rs 10 lakh each to Rukmini’s Kyren company in London, Nagarjuna Yadav alleged. He demanded the immediate seizure of CCTV footage from the Jana Sena office and an investigation into claims that the money funded the party office and films connected to Pawan Kalyan.