Hyderabad SHOCKER! Couple strangles minor children before drying by suicide over financial crisis

A Hyderabad couple allegedly killed their two children before dying by suicide due to financial distress. A suicide note detailed their struggles. Police suspect poisoning and strangulation. Relatives were unaware of their crisis. Authorities are investigating, highlighting the urgent need for mental health and financial support.

Published: Mar 12, 2025, 2:16 PM IST

Hyderabad was shaken by a tragic incident in Habsiguda, where a family of four was found dead in their rented home. The parents, Chandrasekhar Reddy and Kavitha, allegedly killed their two children before dying by suicide due to severe financial distress.  

A suicide note, reportedly written by Reddy, was recovered from the house. In the letter, the 44-year-old detailed the family’s worsening financial crisis, which ultimately led them to take the extreme step. The Osmania University police have sent the note for forensic examination.  

Reddy, a chemistry graduate, had previously tried his hand in real estate but suffered heavy losses. On the advice of a relative, he took up a job as a junior lecturer in a private college. However, he quit his job five months ago and had since been staying at home without any work, reported TOI.  

Sources revealed that Reddy’s wife, Kavitha, last spoke to her mother on Monday morning. Her mother later tried calling her in the evening but received no response. Concerned, relatives reached out but were devastated to learn about the tragedy.  

Police suspect that the couple poisoned their younger son, who was in Class 5, and strangled their daughter, a Class 9 student, before hanging themselves on Monday night. The family hailed from Wanaparthy district but had moved to Hyderabad for work.  

Relatives expressed shock over the incident, stating they were unaware of the depth of the couple’s financial crisis. Kavitha’s father shared that they had recently provided the family with a significant amount of money to help settle some of their debts.  

“They were at our home just a month ago for my grandson’s wedding. They seemed fine. We would have done everything possible to support them if we had known about their situation,” he said.  

The Osmania University police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report and further evidence to proceed with the investigation.  

DCP (East Zone) B Bala Swamy confirmed that further inquiries are being conducted to understand the exact circumstances that led to this heartbreaking incident. 

