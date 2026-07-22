A 23-year-old taxi driver in Hyderabad was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an IndiGo cabin crew member he was transporting to the airport. The driver reportedly diverted the cab to a secluded area, but the woman managed to resist the attack, escape, and file a police complaint, leading to his arrest.

A 23-year-old taxi driver was taken into custody on suspicion of sexually abusing an IndiGo worker while transporting her to Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport for her night job. The accused was identified as Errapogu Prashanth, a resident of Shamshabad mandal in Telangana’s Rangareddy district. According to the police, the incident took place when the woman, a cabin crew member employed with IndiGo, was travelling to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in a cab assigned for her commute.

The driver reportedly veered off course throughout the trip and came to a stop close to a remote, under-construction region near the airport. The accused reportedly tried to sexually attack the lady after telling her he needed to use the loo, according to the police. The woman was able to flee the scene after resisting the claimed attack. According to police, the accused ran away as soon as she got away.

Later, the victim went to Shamshabad's Airport Outpost Police and filed a report describing what had happened. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police filed a case and started looking for the culprit after receiving her complaint. Police located and detained Errapogu Prashanth after receiving the complaint. He was brought before a magistrate and then remanded into judicial detention.

Police said the complaint was filed on allegations of allegedly sexually abusing an airline cabin staff member while driving her to the airport. A further inquiry of the situation was underway.

Following the incident, airport officials reassessed safety standards and transportation arrangements for personnel commuting to and from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, particularly those working late-night and early-morning shifts.