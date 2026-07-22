Congress MP Jothimani slammed the AAP for its 'jugalbandi with BJP' jibe, urging them to stop 'petty politics' and unite with the opposition. This came after AAP's Atishi accused Congress of collaborating with the Centre over NEET protests.

'Stop petty politics and see the larger picture'

After the Aam Aadmi Party accused the Congress of having a "jugalbandi" with the BJP over Rahul Gandhi's protest, Congress MP Jothimani on Wednesday said that the AAP should stop their petty politics, asserting that all the opposition should come under one umbrella. "The AAP should stop their petty politics and see the larger picture... As an opposition, we all have to put up together and fight together," she told ANI.

AAP's 'Jugalbandi' Allegation

This comes after former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Congress, alleging a "jugalbandi" between Rahul Gandhi and the BJP-led government over the ongoing student protests against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, claiming that while protesters at Jantar Mantar were ignored for a month, the Centre initiated talks soon after Congress staged a demonstration near the Prime Minister's residence.

In a post on X, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi wrote, "This is amazing! CJP and Sonam Wangchuk: One month protest at Jantar Mantar. Modi govt refuses to talk to them. Rahul Gandhi: Allowed to protest outside PM residence. In one hour Modi Govt starts dialogue. Wah! Kya jugalbandi hai!"

Congress Attacks Centre Over Paper Leaks

Further, Jothimani also launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government over alleged question paper leaks in national competitive examinations, accusing the ruling dispensation of destroying the country's system and risking the future of students. "What is the demand from the students as well as the Congress party and the INDIA alliance from day one? There are some extraordinary situations in the country. Every paper has been leaked... Every system has been broken by the BJP itself. They don't care about the future of our children anymore. There is total anarchy everywhere... Already a huge scam has happened; under whose watch did it happen? Under the Education Minister's watch, it happened. So is there no accountability?", she said.

Protests and Detentions

Congress workers held protests across several states on Wednesday, condemning the police action during the July 20 protest in the national capital and the detention of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders.

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several other opposition leaders, were detained following police action during the party's protest near Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. The Congress had demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)