Hyderabad Police to give concession on traffic e-challans from March 1

The decision to grant a waiver on pending e-challans was made to aid motorists who are already affected due to the Covid pandemic.

The Telangana police department will begin implementing the announced concessions on pending traffic e-challans across the state from Tuesday. Until March 31, the possibility to receive concessions on all types of offences will be available. This exception also applies to the rigorous mask enforcement that occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since 2014, 1.70 crore challans have stayed with the Hyderabad city Police and over 6 crore challans are pending in Telangana.

The total amount of pending challans in Hyderabad is Rs 600 crore, and if the other two city commissioners of Cyberabad and Rachakonda are included, the total amount exceeds Rs 1,000 crore. It will begin in the city and later be taken up to the rest of the state. The decision to grant a waiver on outstanding e-challans was taken to relieve motorists who are already suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those who have pending challans for mask violations during the pandemic must now pay Rs 100 instead of Rs 1,000. For two and three-wheeler vehicles, 75 per cent of pending e-challan amounts would be waived off. In contrast, 25 per cent of the challan amount will be waived for RTC buses. Cars and large trucks receive a 50 per cent discount, while pushcart vendors receive an 80 per cent discount. Payments can be made through the e-challan website, Mee Seva, and UPI.

