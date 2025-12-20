The AAP has slammed Delhi LG VK Saxena, calling him a 'vanished local guardian' for being absent during a severe pollution crisis. The party criticised his presence at a cricket match and accused the BJP govt of inaction and violating GRAP-IV norms.

With Delhi choking under toxic air for over a week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded accountability from Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena for leaving the capital in crisis while enjoying a cricket match in Ahmedabad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

AAP Slams 'Vanished' Local Guardian

According to a release from the party, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, joined by senior leader and MLA Sanjeev Jha, shared an old video on X in which the LG is seen projecting himself as Delhi's "local guardian" and holding the previous government responsible for pollution.

The AAP Delhi Unit Chief said the so-called local guardian has vanished ever since the BJP assumed power, abandoning Delhi's residents to a gas chamber while the BJP government confines itself to tall claims instead of action.

In a post on X, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The LG, who calls himself Delhi's local guardian, has left Delhiites gasping for breath and is watching a match in Ahmedabad. Earlier, he would appear on television every day with an army of officials wearing masks, giving interviews. Now, he has stopped appearing on TV altogether."

Highlighting the gravity of the crisis, the AAP Delhi Unit Chief said that pollution levels in Delhi have broken all previous records, and hospitals are witnessing long queues of patients due to pollution-related illnesses. "Despite this, the BJP government in Delhi is unable to even ensure compliance with GRAP-IV norms. The government itself is carrying out construction activities," he noted.

Saurabh Bharadwaj asserted, "The common people of Delhi are paying the price for the incompetence of the Rekha Gupta government. Delhi's residents are distressed due to pollution, and because of the BJP government's incompetence, the terror of pollution continues to rise. GRAP-4 rules are being openly violated."

GRAP-IV Violations and Ongoing Construction

Referring to ongoing construction work in Central Delhi, Bharadwaj said that during his visit on Friday, he observed excavation work using JCB machines near Parliament House and India Gate, with dust flying freely in the air. "Children were forced to cover their mouths with handkerchiefs while passing through. On Rajendra Prasad Road, work was going on in full swing, with long queues of trucks lined up and labourers actively engaged. Construction, demolition, breaking and excavation work was continuing without any pause," he said.

Questioning the government's priorities, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Some may claim that this work is very important, but cannot it be stopped for even a month? Is this work more important than the health of small children who are being forced to move around with nebulizers?"

He further pointed out that the government's response was limited to tokenism. "A machine has been parked for water sprinkling merely as a formality. The dust accumulated on it and the spider webs covering it clearly show that it has been standing there for months without being used. This is only meant to mislead the public and the courts. In reality, construction work of the central government is continuing unabated in Central Delhi, while the sprinkling machine stands idle, gathering dust," Saurabh Bharadwaj said. (ANI)