Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari condemned Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for an incident involving a Muslim doctor's hijab. Ansari offered the doctor a government job, a high salary, and a flat in Jharkhand, stressing zero tolerance for discrimination.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Saturday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the incident in which he allegedly attempted to remove the hijab of a Muslim woman during a public function earlier this week.

Speaking to the media in Dhanbad, Irfan Ansari said he would not tolerate any form of indecent behaviour or discrimination. He also offered a government job to the doctor in Jharkhand, stressing that he will take action against anyone who engages in such behaviour. "I have made a decision; if such indecent behaviour happens to anyone, I will step forward... You have harassed her. There is outrage among the people, and in that context, I said that if such a girl comes to Jharkhand, I will welcome her. I will give her a government job. I will give her the posting of her choice. I will give her a salary of Rs 3 lakh, and I will give her a government flat... We will not allow caste discrimination here, and we will take action against anyone who engages in such behaviour... There is outrage among the doctors," he said.

The Hijab Controversy

The controversy erupted after a video from a public event showed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar touching the hijab of a Muslim woman doctor, drawing sharp criticism from students, doctors and political party leaders.

Classmate Stresses Importance of Consent

Earlier on Friday, reacting to the episode, the woman's classmate, Bilkis Parveen, termed the act wrong and stressed the importance of consent. "No one has the right to touch someone without their consent," she said, while confirming that the woman doctor would be joining duty at Sadar Hospital on December 20.

College Administration Defends Chief Minister

However, the college administration defended the Chief Minister, dismissing allegations of misconduct. Government Tibbi College & Hospital (GTCH) Principal Dr Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman said the incident was being misrepresented and denied that the hijab was being forcibly removed, noting that the incident was unnecessarily being "blown out of proportion". (ANI)