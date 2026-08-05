BRS spokesperson Ravula Sridhar Reddy dismissed TPCC chief's 'black magic' allegations against former minister T Harish Rao, calling them a 'baseless' diversion from the Congress government's failures in Telangana.

Accusing the ruling Congress in Telangana of manufacturing political diversions to cover up its governance failures, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on TPCC President Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud over his "black magic" allegations against former minister T Harish Rao.

Dismissing the claims as "baseless and irresponsible," the BRS spokesperson challenged the Congress leadership to produce legal evidence rather than resorting to personal attacks to tarnish the decade-long track record of senior opposition leaders.

'Manufactured Distractions'

Speaking to ANI, Reddy accused the ruling Congress party of manufacturing distractions to divert public attention from its unfulfilled campaign promises and administrative failure in the state. "These are baseless and irresponsible allegations. When you run out of answers, particularly when a government runs out of answers to people's issues and unfulfilled promises, when they fail, such distractions will come. And they are manufactured by the Congress party government," Sridhar Reddy said while reacting to the TPCC chief's statement.

BRS Challenges Congress to Provide Evidence

Challenging the Congress leadership to substantiate their claims through legal channels rather than launching personal attacks, the BRS spokesperson urged the government to produce evidence if any exists. "If you have any evidence of such black magic, all that by Harish Rao or somebody, place it before the law... But these kinds of accusations and personal attacks try to tarnish the image of a leader who has worked as a minister for a decade," Reddy stated.

'Focus on Internal Governance,' BRS Tells TPCC Chief

The BRS leader further advised the newly appointed TPCC chief to focus on internal party governance and address ongoing infighting among Congress leaders instead of resorting to political mudslinging. "Instead, you, being a PCC president, had better focus on your party's administration, where your leaders are infighting for one-upmanship over other MLAs. But these kinds of distractions are not going to help the people of Telangana in any manner, and they are intelligent enough to understand what your motive is behind this," he added.

Congress's 'Negative Poojas' Allegation

Earlier on August 4, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud hit out at senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao, condemning his alleged involvement in "negative poojas" and urging the opposition to focus on constructive politics. "Harish Rao, being a former minister and an educated person, indulging in negative poojas is not a good practice. We condemn that. Harish Rao should realise that the people of Telangana do not believe in such practices. Everyone should think positively. We are positive and strongly demand that the opposition also think positively about the development of Telangana. KTR can write a letter to Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is a person accessible to all parties and all people. Anyone can write a letter to him. If there is any substance in that letter, he will definitely ask us", he said.

(ANI)