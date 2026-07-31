A live demonstration of a humanoid robot at Taiwan's Computex 2026 took an unexpected turn after the machine dramatically crashed face-first onto the stage, leaving its developers scrambling as footage of the incident quickly spread across social media.

A live demonstration of a humanoid robot at Taiwan's Computex 2026 took an unexpected turn after the machine dramatically crashed face-first onto the stage, leaving its developers scrambling as footage of the incident quickly spread across social media. The humanoid, powered by Qualcomm's Dragonwing IQ10 artificial intelligence (AI) platform, was being showcased during a keynote presentation at Computex 2026, one of the world's largest technology exhibitions.

In the now-viral video, the robot cautiously walks onto the stage to co-present the keynote alongside a speaker. Moments after the presentation begins, however, it suddenly collapses with a loud thud, drawing gasps from the audience. The robot raises a clenched fist after the fall, appearing to signal that it was functioning despite the mishap.

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When the humanoid failed to get back on its feet, a team of handlers hurried onto the stage, draped it with a small satin sheet and awkwardly carried the unit away, bringing the demonstration to an abrupt end.

Responding to the viral incident, Qualcomm clarified that the fall was triggered by a communication fault during the live demonstration and stressed that the robot's built-in safety mechanisms performed exactly as intended.

"Live demos involve risk. At Computex in Taipei, a brief communication glitch triggered a fault in the prototype humanoid and initiated a controlled shutdown," Qualcomm said, as per Creative Bloq.

"The robot performed its designed 'safe-collapse' sequence, lowering itself to its knees to protect the environment around it. The safety systems worked as intended. The incident also provided valuable real-world data that is helping to further strengthen system reliability and accelerate development of safer, more resilient robotics."

Not The First Time

In November last year, an AI-powered humanoid named Aldol also fell face-first during a public demonstration in Russia.

Following the incident, the robot was temporarily withdrawn from public appearances while engineers examined its balance systems and control software. Reflecting on the episode, Vladimir Vitukhin, CEO of Russian robotics firm Idol, expressed optimism that the setback would ultimately improve the technology.

"This is real-time learning, when a good mistake turns into knowledge, and a bad mistake turns into experience," said Vitukhin, attributing the fall to calibration issues.