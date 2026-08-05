SP MP Awadhesh Prasad demands a Parliament discussion on the alleged Ram Temple donation theft, accusing the govt of shielding culprits. UP CM Yogi Adityanath refutes the claims, citing an SIT report and slams the opposition's conduct.

SP Demands Parliament Discussion on Donation Theft

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad on Wednesday demanded a discussion in Parliament over the alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, alleging that the incident had deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees and accusing the government of failing to take action against those responsible.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad claimed that despite the issue being flagged by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav nearly two months ago, no concrete action had been initiated. "The theft of donations meant for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has hurt the sentiments of millions of people. Our leader, Akhilesh Yadav, exposed this matter. It has been two months, yet no action has been taken; instead, efforts are being made to shield the 'big fish' involved. We in the opposition want this issue to be discussed in the House and demand a response from the government," Prasad said.

The alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple has emerged as a major political flashpoint in Uttar Pradesh, with the Opposition repeatedly accusing the BJP-led government of failing to ensure accountability and transparency in the handling of temple funds. The party has demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the matter, alleging that those responsible have not been brought to justice.

Opposition, especially the Samajwadi Party, has been on the front lines in cornering the BJP over the issue in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament and Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Samajwadi Party MPs staged a symbolic protest over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case by displaying a donation box with Akhilesh Yadav placing contributions into it.

CM Yogi Hits Back, Cites SIT Report

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that "no involvement of any sadhu or saint" was found in the initial report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case, while accusing the Samajwadi Party and the opposition of being "undemocratic and unconstitutional. "

Accuses Opposition of Insulting Ambedkar

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party and the opposition, CM Yogi alleged that the opposition insulted the sentiments of 'Bharat Ratna' Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar by their conduct on the Ram Temple donation theft. Addressing mediapersons, Yogi Adityanath said, "No involvement of any sadhu-saint was found in the SIT's initial report in the case related to the alleged embezzlement of offerings (chadhava) at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple."

The Chief Minister accused the Samajwadi Party and Opposition of engaging in "undemocratic and unconstitutional" conduct. "This conduct by the Samajwadi Party and the opposition is both undemocratic and unconstitutional. It is also an insult to the sentiments of 'Bharat Ratna' Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar," he said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Yogi Adityanath said, "It was the Samajwadi Party government that committed the sin of staining the lanes of Shri Ayodhya Dham and the sacred flow of the Saryu with blood." (ANI)