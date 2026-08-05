BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused LoP Rahul Gandhi of disrupting Parliament to avoid a debate on the government's success in bringing back 274 fugitives from 36 countries and recovering nearly Rs 19,000 crore from them.

BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Wednesday targeted Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disrupting Parliament to avoid a discussion on the BJP-led Union government's record of bringing back fugitives from abroad. The BJP spokesperson said the government had brought back 274 fugitives from 36 countries between 2019 and 2026. He said the Congress lacked the political will to bring back fugitives during its tenure and alleged that Rahul Gandhi was preventing Parliament from functioning to avoid scrutiny.

BJP Touts Record on Bringing Back Fugitives

Addressing the press conference, Bhatia said, "A very important subject needs to be discussed today. Everyone is wondering why the Leader of the Opposition, the immature, irresponsible, part-time Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is not allowing Parliament to function. Why is it that the immature, part-time, irresponsible Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is preventing Parliament from functioning? Some figures that make every Indian proud today show the difference." Bhatia claimed that this translates to an average of around 40 fugitives being brought back every year and said they had been tracked down, arrested and returned to India to face trial.

"This is a battle between two ideologies. We have always said that, on one side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about the nation and puts national interest above everything else. On the other side, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi only works to divide the country. Standing with anarchic elements makes one anarchic as well... Let me place one fact before you. From 2019 to 2026, a total of 274 fugitives have been brought back to India from 36 countries," he further said.

"If 274 fugitives have been brought back to India from 36 countries over the last seven years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it means that, on average, 40 fugitives have been brought back every year. No matter where they were hiding in the world, they were tracked down, arrested, and brought back to India. They will now face trial under the law. That is the strength of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now contrast this. You will get the answer to why Rahul Gandhi does not want Parliament to function. When these figures are placed before Parliament, the people will ask why such political will was not visible during the Congress government's tenure," Bhatia further said.

He said the Modi government had recovered nearly Rs 19,000 crore from returned fugitives, alleging that the Congress lacked the political will to bring offenders back to India during its tenure. "Approximately Rs 19,000 crore has been recovered from the fugitives who have returned. Specifically, Rs 18,762 crore was recovered and returned to the people of the country... The opposition does not want these facts to come to light... Under the Congress government, there was neither the political will nor the effective use of technology to facilitate such an exchange of information... Home Minister Shri Amit Shah is determined that no fugitive will escape--they will be dragged back to face trial and rot behind bars," he further said.

Bhatia Slams Rahul Gandhi's Role as LoP

Bhatia said Rahul Gandhi of neglecting his duties as Leader of the Opposition, alleging that he avoids Parliament while making "absurd" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS. "It is the responsibility of the LoP--especially when Parliament is in session--to attend the House, engage in debate, present facts, and raise issues concerning the public on the floor of Parliament. But the LoP shies away from the very temple of democracy; he is afraid. Yesterday, at a public function, Rahul Gandhi made a statement against the PM... Rahul Gandhi suffers from Modi-phobia and RSS-phobia. Unable to surpass their stature or create a legacy of his own, he resorts to making such absurd statements... It is a poisonous mindset for a LoP to go to foreign soil and declare that India's democracy is dead," he further said.

'Historic Day': Bhatia on Article 370 Abrogation

Marking seven years since the abrogation of Article 370, Bhatia termed the move a "historic" decision and credited Union Home Minister Amit Shah for ensuring its implementation. "It's a historic day today, because 7 years ago, honouring the spirit of the Constitution, Article 370 was abrogated... Home Minister Amit Shah, demonstrating the will of Sardar Patel, ensured that the same was done," Bhatia said.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked Articles 370 and 35A, ending the special status granted to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The state was also reorganised into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, with a legislature, and Ladakh, without one. (ANI)