On Syama Prasad Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary, Amit Shah laid the foundation for a 125-ft statue in Kolkata. The Union Home Minister also visited Mookerjee's ancestral home and was welcomed by West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday performed bhoomi pujan and laid the foundation stone for a 125-foot statue of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the Eco Park in Kolkata. The event coincided with the 125th birth anniversary of the BJP ideologue.

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Shah Visits Mookerjee's Ancestral Home

Amit Shah also visited the ancestral home of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Bhabanipur, Kolkata and garlanded the busts of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and his father Asutosh Mookerjee. The Home Minister, who arrived in Kolkata earlier in the day, was received by the West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari. The Union Home Minister reached KolKata to take part in the commemorative events celebrating the birth anniversary Founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Suvendu Adhikari on Mookerjee's 'Supreme Sacrifice'

Adhikari said in a post on X that Syama Prasad Mookerjee's "supreme sacrifice and his indelible contribution" to the country remain an inspiration. "Extended a warm and hearty welcome to the Hon'ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah upon his arrival at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata today. The Union Home Minister has arrived in the holy land of West Bengal to take part in the commemorative events celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of the great nationalist, visionary, and founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Dr. Mookerjee's supreme sacrifice for a united India and his indelible contribution to our nation remain an eternal source of inspiration for us all. It is a privilege to have the Home Minister with us to honour this monumental legacy."

Amit Shah Remembers 'Fierce Proponent of Nation's Unity'

Earlier in the day, Shah paid tribute to Dr. Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary."On the 125th birth anniversary of the revered Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and a fierce proponent of the nation's unity, integrity, and cultural nationalism, I remember him and pay my homage," he said on X.

"His visionary leadership during the partition of Bengal and his lifelong struggle to keep Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India will forever be remembered in Indian history. His unwavering commitment to principles and his lifelong fight for the nation's integrity will continue to inspire the youth for generations," he added. (ANI)