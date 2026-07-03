Bengaluru Police took custody of a man from Ghaziabad for sending a hoax bomb threat email to ISRO. The accused, found to have a mental illness, was traced using digital evidence. The threat was confirmed a hoax after a thorough police search.

Bengaluru Police have taken a man from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested by the Delhi police, for allegedly sending a hoax bomb threat email to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Headquarters, with officials saying the accused was found to be a person with a mental illness.

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Investigation into Hoax Email

According to police, the threatening email was received at ISRO Headquarters, Antariksha Bhavan, on New BEL Road under the Sanjaynagar Police Station limits on July 2, warning of a bomb blast at the office. Taking the complaint seriously, police rushed to the location and conducted a thorough inspection. No suspicious objects or circumstances mentioned in the email were found. It was confirmed to be a hoax bomb threat.

Based on a complaint filed by the Administrative Officer of ISRO Headquarters, a case was registered at Sanjaynagar Police Station, and an investigation was launched. A special investigation team comprising police officers and staff was formed to trace the accused.

Using technical analysis and digital evidence, the team tracked the sender to Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where the individual was identified and secured. Police seized and examined the electronic device used by the accused, which confirmed that he had sent the threatening email to ISRO Headquarters in Bengaluru. During further inquiry, police found that the individual was a person with a mental illness. The electronic device used to commit the offence has been seized, and further investigation is in progress, police added.

Separate Hoax Call Reported

The ISRO headquarters in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Thursday received a hoax bomb threat call, an official said. Following this, the ISRO officials filed a complaint, and the police will further probe the incident.

North Bengaluru DCP Babasab Nemagouda said, "Around the afternoon, the ISRO headquarters in Sanjay Nagar police station limits received a bomb threat call. Our officials rushed to ISRO and thoroughly checked; nothing was found. ISRO officials are filing a complaint with us, and we'll take up the case for further investigation."

Government Assures Vigilance

Addressing recent security concerns following the hoax call, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said that the government is vigilant towards such incidents. (ANI)