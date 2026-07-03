Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged newly elected West Bengal MLAs to uphold democracy and innovate. He stressed a developed West Bengal is key to Viksit Bharat 2047 and called on members to rise above politics for constructive dialogue.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday urged newly elected members of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly to uphold democratic traditions, embrace innovation and work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people, while stressing that a developed West Bengal is essential for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

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Upholding Democratic Traditions

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day Orientation Programme for newly elected MLAs here, Birla said every legislator represents not only his or her constituency but also the collective aspirations of the people of the entire state. He called on members to rise above political differences and work in a spirit of constructive dialogue to strengthen democratic institutions.

Highlighting West Bengal's historical legacy, the Lok Sabha Speaker said the state has made significant contributions to India's social reform movements, freedom struggle, spirituality, culture and intellectual renaissance. Referring to the slogan "Vande Mataram", he said Bengal gave a powerful voice to the country's freedom movement and urged legislators to preserve and enrich the state's heritage, spiritual consciousness and cultural renaissance.

Guidance for New Legislators

Birla advised first-time legislators to continuously learn from senior members, study the proceedings of previous Assembly sessions and strengthen their legislative skills. He also encouraged public representatives to remain open to new ideas and adopt innovative approaches in governance.

Embracing Technology in Governance

Stressing the growing role of technology in governance, Birla said legislators should keep themselves updated in the era of artificial intelligence and digitalisation to effectively address emerging governance challenges and public expectations.

The Essence of Parliamentary Conduct

He also urged members to actively participate in House proceedings by remaining present for the maximum possible time and listening carefully to the views of other legislators.

Birla further said that emerge not merely come from speaking but from listening, understanding different perspectives and offering constructive solutions. Democratic dialogue is the foundation of a vibrant democracy, and disagreement and debate are natural in a democratic system, but these should always be guided by dignity, mutual respect and parliamentary traditions.

According to Birla, legislators should focus on addressing the challenges faced by the people, particularly the poorest and most marginalised sections of society, while fulfilling the aspirations of the people of West Bengal, remaining their foremost priority.

Reiterating the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, he said the national goal could be achieved only if every state progresses on the path of development.

About the Orientation Programme

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee and West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose also addressed the inaugural session.

The Orientation Programme will conclude on 4 July 2026 with the Valedictory Address of the Governor of West Bengal, RN Ravi in the historic Chamber of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The session will be addressed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla; Governor, Haryana, Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh; Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Speaker, West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Rathindra Bose and other dignitaries.

The programme, organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat, in collaboration with the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, aims to familiarise newly elected legislators with parliamentary and legislative functioning, including committee systems, financial oversight, parliamentary privileges and emerging digital initiatives in legislatures.

It will conclude on July 4 with the valedictory address by West Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi in the historic Chamber of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. (ANI)