A Patna court deferred the hearing on educator Khan Sir's anticipatory bail plea to July 7 as the judge was unavailable. His counsel confirmed the reschedule, adding that the interim anticipatory bail for him and his bodyguards has been extended.

A Patna court on Friday deferred the hearing on educator Khan Sir's anticipatory bail plea after the presiding judge was unavailable, his counsel Arvind Kumar Mavvar said. The matter has now been listed for hearing on July 7.

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Advocate Mavvar, appearing for Khan Sir, said the hearing in the case involving the educator and his bodyguards could not take place as scheduled due to the absence of the judge. "The hearing was scheduled today regarding the matter involving Khan Sir and his bodyguards. However, the hearing could not take place because the judge was unavailable. The matter has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2026. In the interim, their anticipatory bail has been extended, and the proceedings will continue," Mavvar told ANI.

FIR in Firing and Vandalism Case

Earlier, the Patna Police had registered an FIR against Faisal Khan and two others in connection with the June 2 firing and vandalism incident outside his coaching institute. The FIR registration took place days after a group of people allegedly vandalised the Khan Global Studies Institute and pelted stones at its premises earlier that week.

Two guards associated with the institute were arrested based on video evidence, officials said today.

Police Statement on the Incident

According to a press release issued by the Office of the City Superintendent of Police (Central), Patna, the incident occurred on the night of June 2 at approximately 10:10 PM. A group of individuals reportedly engaged in stone-pelting and vandalism at the Khan Global Studies coaching centre.

"Following the incident, Case No. 410/26 was registered, and an investigation was launched. During the course of the probe, a video was recovered which showed two individuals engaging in aerial firing following the act of vandalism," the police statement read. Upon verification of the video footage, the police identified and detained two guards associated with the institute. Based on the investigation into the sequence of events and the recovery of the weapons, the police named Khan Sir and two others in the FIR under the abetment and Arms Act sections. (ANI)