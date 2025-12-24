A criminal case has been registered against the principal of a government school in Kompally for allegedly directing four Class 10 students to physically attack a Class 7 boy.

A criminal case has been registered against the principal of a government school in Kompally for allegedly directing four Class 10 students to physically attack a Class 7 boy on Monday, leaving him with visible injuries. The incident came to light after the boy, bearing bruises on his back, told his parents. Alarmed by the injuries, the boy’s family approached the police, prompting the registration of a criminal complaint against the principal.

According to authorities, the headmaster had grown suspicious of the student, suspecting him of deflating bicycle tyres in the school’s parking area. The principal then allegedly instructed senior students to beat the boy.

“The boy sustained injuries on his back, and his mother lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered against the headmaster under the relevant sections of the BNS and the Juvenile Justice Act,” a police official from Pet Basheerabad police station said.

Police have confirmed that the case is currently under investigation, as authorities probe the circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse and the role played by the school administration.