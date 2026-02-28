The Defence Career Expo 2026 at Kumaraguru Institutions in Coimbatore connected students with officers from the Tri-Forces. The event featured live demonstrations and expert talks, highlighting the role of engineering in national security.

Defence Expo Bridges Tech Education and National Security

From live artillery demonstrations by the 195 Field Regiment to expert insights on naval aviation, the Defence Career Expo 2026 at Kumaraguru Institutions started on Friday as a multi-dimensional gateway for students aspiring to serve the Tri-Forces, according to a release.

The two-day conclave, themed 'Securing India's Tomorrow,' brought together high-ranking officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard to bridge the gap between technical education and national security. The conclave, featuring expert interactions, panel discussions, and live demonstrations of defence technology and equipment, emphasises the critical role of engineering in modern defence. A key highlight will be the inauguration of the Defence Technical Forum, a novel initiative designed to empower NCC cadets with hands-on opportunities in real-world defence projects, fostering innovation and technical expertise to strengthen national security.

Extensive Display of Defence Equipment

The display of weapon systems and other critical equipment during the event includes artillery display by 195 Field Regiment, Madukkarai, Madras Regimental Centre- Wellington, INS Agrani, Coimbatore and Southern Naval Command, Kochi, besides a Drone and Aeromodelling Stall by 5 TN Air Squadron (Tech) NCC. The objective was to disseminate information and motivate young minds to join the forces, the release stated.

Emphasising Technology in Modern Warfare

M. Ezhilarasi, Principal of Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT), delivered a welcome address amidst a large gathering of NCC cadets and college students. She emphasised that modern national security is increasingly dependent on technical excellence in fields like AI, cybersecurity, and aerospace. When technical knowledge aligns with national responsibility, careers gain a higher purpose," she stated. She outlined the day's agenda, which included career pathway sessions by Commander Srihari of INS Agrani and "Know Your Defence" insights by Colonel CST Swami and Squadron Leader Arun Kumaran. She also drew attention to the practical demonstrations scheduled for the event, including a mock weapon and fire drill by the 195 Field Regiment.

Positioning Defence Career Expo as a critical gateway for students to transition from "good to best" in their pursuit of national service, Rear Admiral V. Mohandas (Retd), Indian Navy and now Director of the Defence Program at Kumaraguru Centre for Industrial Research and Innovation (KC.IRI), Kumaraguru Institutions, provided a strategic overview of the Expo. He noted that the expo, which began in the year 2020, has evolved into a national-level event, uniquely bringing together high-ranking serving and retired officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard under one roof. Addressing the evolving nature of global security, Rear Admiral Mohandas emphasised that the era of traditional warfare is being superseded by technologically intensive modern warfare. He pointed out that today's missions prioritise unmanned aerial, underwater, and surface vehicles alongside electronic and communication intelligence. "Modern warfare is no longer just conventional; it is technologically intensive. The armed forces are actively looking for technocrats, innovators, and young engineers to man these advanced systems," he stated, highlighting the growing relevance of engineering students in the defence sector.

Exploring the Broader Defence Ecosystem

The Rear Admiral detailed the extensive display of arms and equipment facilitated by the 195 Field Regiment and INS Agrani, urging students to gain inspiration by physically interacting with the machinery of the Tri-Forces. He also noted the expanding role of the Indian Coast Guard, which is rapidly growing to reach parity with the Navy in terms of assets and operational importance. Beyond direct recruitment into the armed forces, Rear Admiral Mohandas encouraged students to explore the "defence ecosystem" at large. He highlighted opportunities within Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) like HAL and Bharat Electronics Limited, as well as private giants like L&T and Tata.

Insights into the Indian Coast Guard's Role

Commandant Krishna Kumar, a distinguished technical officer of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), provided an insightful overview of the service's evolution and its unique standing as India's "sea police." Reflecting on the service's 49-year legacy, he highlighted how the ICG has transitioned from the 1976 Rustam Ji recommendations into a critical fourth pillar of India's armed forces. He noted the ICG's vital role in environmental conservation, focusing on the preservation of marine flora and fauna and the protection of offshore installations and superstructures.

Beyond operational duties, Commandant Krishna Kumar spoke about his personal journey. He illustrated how the service transforms ordinary individuals into disciplined officers, citing his own transition from a student with no athletic background to a marathon runner and yoga practitioner.

A Roadmap to Joining the Indian Navy

Commander Srihari, Executive Officer of INS Agrani, Coimbatore and an officer in the Indian Navy, provided a comprehensive roadmap for joining the Indian Navy. Emphasising patriotism as the primary driver for a military career, he described the Navy as a unique "three-dimensional force" that offers operational roles across land, sea, and air, as well as specialised underwater service in submarines.

Entry Streams and Educational Requirements

According to the release, the Commander detailed the two primary entry streams for officers: Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC). He highlighted the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune and the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Ezhimala as the premier training grounds. Notably, he pointed out that 90 to 95% of post-degree entries in the Navy now mandate a B. Tech background, a shift driven by the highly sophisticated technology and weaponry that modern naval officers are required to manage.

Evolving Force: Women in Combat Roles

Discussing the recent evolution of the force, Commander Srihari underscored the landmark inclusion of women in combat roles and the sailor cadre through the Agnipath scheme. He cited the historic achievement of Lieutenant Commander Prerna Deosthale, the first woman to command an Indian naval warship, and the global circumnavigation feats of naval women officers as evidence of the "pinnacle of achievement" now accessible to all genders.

Naval Branches and Service Privileges

The session also covered the functional branches of the Navy, including Executive, Marine Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Education, and Medical. Commander Srihari highlighted specialised avenues such as Marine Commandos (MARCOS), Naval Architecture, and Hydrography--the critical science of charting waters for safe navigation. He concluded by contrasting the challenges of frequent transfers with the unparalleled privileges of the service, including global travel, advanced study opportunities, and access to world-class sporting and adventure facilities, urging the youth to view the Navy not just as a job, but as a commitment to nation-building. (ANI)