BJP's Gaurav Vallabh noted 'some relief' for Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case but questioned AAP's criticism of the CBI. A special court discharged the accused, but the CBI has challenged the order in the Delhi High Court.

Political Reactions to Court Decision

BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh on Friday said that the discharge of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others in the excise policy case has given some relief, and we have full faith in India's judicial system. "While the case is pending, they have received relief from the local court. What proof does the CBI have going forward? How will they proceed to the next court, and what will be the outcome of this case, the country will see. We have full faith in India's judicial system... I have only one question for those who are getting carried away and criticising the CBI, the ED, and the Constitution of India. This very Constitution has today given you some relief. Yet today, you are questioning that Constitution and making childish remarks. These statements repeatedly raise suspicions that the AAP leaders have committed corruption..." he told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha expressed a neutral perspective on the matter and expressed his faith in the law and the Constitution. "This is the court's decision. Warrants are also issued, and bail is granted. People who believe in the Constitution keep faith in the Constitution and accept it... Constitutional institutions work according to the law, and one should have faith in the law," he said.

Legal Battle Continues as CBI Challenges Discharge

Meanwhile, the Special Judge (PC Act) Jitender Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court held that the prosecution had failed to establish even a prima facie case, describing the allegations as "legally infirm, unsustainable, and unfit to proceed any further in law."

However, the CBI has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the discharge order and is seeking to have it set aside, keeping the legal battle alive.

The case originated from allegations of corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The CBI had alleged that the policy was framed to benefit certain private liquor licenses by allegedly reducing licence fees and fixing profit margins, resulting in kickbacks and financial loss to the Delhi government.

The FIR was registered by the CBI in August 2022 following a complaint by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. According to the agency, a criminal conspiracy was allegedly hatched at the stage of policy formulation, with deliberate loopholes introduced to favour select entities after the tender process.