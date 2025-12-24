The teacher faces charges under the POCSO Act and is in police custody. The incident has raised significant community concerns about student safety and the oversight of school staff, prompting calls for stricter policies.

In a shocking incident that has rattled the school community in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, a 32-year-old physical training (PT) teacher has been arrested on allegations of stalking and sexually harassing a 13-year-old female student, police confirmed on December 24, 2025. The arrest followed a complaint filed by the parents of the minor, prompting authorities to take swift action under stringent child protection laws.

According to the Sanpada police, the accused teacher had allegedly been making unwanted advances toward the girl over several months, causing the minor significant distress. The situation reportedly escalated when the teacher allegedly began to follow her outside of school hours, leaving the child fearful and anxious. Details of the harassment included repeated attempts to contact and approach the student against her will, compelling her parents to intervene.

The case took an additional turn when another student, a classmate of the girl, was reportedly assaulted by the teacher after refusing to deliver a message on behalf of the accused. This secondary allegation further underscored the severity of the situation and raised serious concerns about the teacher’s conduct with students.

Following the complaint, police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to harassment and stalking. The accused is currently in police custody as investigations continue, with authorities reviewing school records, interviewing witnesses, and gathering evidence to build the case.

The arrest has sparked widespread concern among parents and community members over student safety and the need for stricter oversight of school staff conduct. School administrators have pledged full cooperation with the police and are expected to review internal policies to prevent similar incidents in the future.