The Trinamool Congress has nominated Babul Supriyo, former DGP Rajeev Kumar, advocate Menaka Guruswamy, and actress Koel Mallick for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, expressing confidence in them to uphold the party's legacy and commitment.

TMC Announces Rajya Sabha Candidates

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Friday announced the candidature of four prominent names, Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. In a post on X, the party said it was "pleased to announce" their candidature and extended "heartfelt congratulations and best wishes" to the nominees. The party expressed confidence that it would uphold Trinamool's legacy of resilience and its commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of citizens.

"We are pleased to announce the candidature of Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar (Former DGP, West Bengal), Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them. May they continue to uphold Trinamool's enduring legacy of resilience and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every Indian," the post read. We are pleased to announce the candidature of Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar (Former DGP, West Bengal), Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them. May they continue to uphold Trinamool’s… — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 27, 2026

Babul Supriyo, a former Union Minister who later joined the Trinamool Congress, currently serves as Cabinet Minister of Information Technology and Electronics of the Government of West Bengal. Rajeev Kumar is a former Director General of Police of West Bengal. Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy is known for her legal work in constitutional matters, while Koel Mallick is a prominent figure in the Bengali film industry.

Election Commission Announces Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states, as the members are set to complete their term in April 2026, a press note stated.

According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.

The notification will be issued on February 26, commencing the election process. The last date of nominations is March 5, followed by scrutiny on March 6. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 9. The polling is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm. The election process will be completed by March 20.

ECI Issues Key Directives

The ECI has instructed that only integrated violet colour sketch pens must be used for marking the preferences on the ballot paper.

"The Commission has directed that only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper. No other pen shall be used for marking preferences in the above said elections," the press note read.

It also noted that adequate measures must be taken by appointing observers to ensure a smooth and fair conduct of the election process. (ANI)