Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched a modern, electric double-decker bus service to boost tourism. The 65-seater, emission-free bus, gifted by the Hinduja Group, will operate on a fixed route covering the city's cultural and historical landmarks.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched double-decker bus service in the national capital on Friday. "To further expand our tourism sector, these double-decker buses... today, after many years, will once again hit the roads of Delhi. It is a very modern, low-floor, 65-seater bus. It is completely electric, emission-free, and offers a wonderful experience to tourists in Delhi..." she said.
"I want to thank the Hinduja Group for gifting us this bus as part of their CSR program. Through this bus, we will create a fixed route to showcase Delhi's culture, history, and monuments. This will help develop a new tourism sector..." she added.
Key Features and Route
Highlighting its features, the Chief Minister noted that the bus is a low-floor, 65-seater vehicle that is fully electric and emission-free. "It's completely electric, emission-free, and will provide a wonderful experience to tourists in Delhi," she added.
Delhi CM said that the bus will operate on a fixed tourism circuit covering Delhi's cultural, historical, and heritage landmarks. The inaugural route began from the Shaheed Smarak and includes destinations such as the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.
"We are developing a new tourism route so that our tourists can visit places like the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya... Pre-booking for these buses will be possible, and tourists will be able to have a wonderful experience," she said.
'Global Experience in a Global City'
Meanwhile, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said that the state government aims to provide a global experience in a global city. "Today is a splendid day. To boost tourism, double-decker buses have started in Delhi from today and after years, Delhiites will get this experience... We are going to start 2 more buses for the tourists who will come to Delhi... We want to provide a global experience in a global city, and this is a step in that direction..." he stated. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)