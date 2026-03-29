Long commutes in India’s metro cities are reshaping media habits, turning radio into a key companion. This “prime time on wheels” offers a captive audience, creating new opportunities for advertisers.

India's biggest metro cities are dealing with a new normal – the 'One-Hour Commute'. Yes, you heard that right. Official figures show that an average person in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR now spends over 67 minutes on the road for a single trip. Cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai are not far behind. This isn't just a traffic problem; it's completely changing how people get their news and entertainment.

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The Screen-Free Window: A Big Win for Radio

These long commutes are creating a 'screen-free' window twice a day, in the morning and evening. In those moments when you're driving and can't look at your phone or a TV, the radio is the only thing that keeps you company.

Take Bengaluru, for example. The city's traffic is getting worse, and tech corridors are spreading out, making travel times longer. Here, radio is no longer just for fun; it has become a 'daily companion'. Commuters rely on it for real-time traffic updates, local news, and the comfort of a familiar voice.

Over in Delhi-NCR, the massive volume of traffic and corporate commuters has made 'drive-time' the single largest market for advertisers in India.

A Golden Opportunity for Advertisers

The digital world is broken into a thousand pieces, making it tough for advertisers to find a 'captive audience' all in one place. But radio is solving this problem by helping them reach a huge local customer base. And as our cities grow outwards, radio is becoming more important, not less.

Not 'Dead Time', It's 'Prime Time on Wheels'!

From a business point of view, this travel time is no longer 'Dead Time'. It's now being called 'Prime Time on Wheels'. The real opportunity for brands is to create content and ads that connect with what listeners are thinking and feeling while they're stuck in traffic.

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