The Finance Ministry has told the Lok Sabha that the 8th Pay Commission will be set up in November 2025 and will get 18 months to give its report. While the new pay structure is set to take effect on January 1, 2026, government employees might have to wait a bit longer to see the extra money in their bank accounts.

8th Pay Commission: There's a big update for central government employees waiting for news on the 8th Pay Commission. The Finance Ministry has recently shared some clear information about the timeline and process in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

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Timeline for the 8th Pay Commission

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, has stated that the government has formed the 8th Pay Commission on November 3, 2025. The commission has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations. It will prepare a report on various aspects related to the salary, allowances, and pension of central government employees. He also mentioned that the commission is expected to submit its report within the given deadline. However, the financial impact of these recommendations will only be assessed after the report is submitted and accepted by the government.

Asking for Everyone's Opinion

The government has prepared a detailed questionnaire regarding the 8th Pay Commission. It contains 18 questions and has been uploaded to the MyGov portal. Suggestions have been invited from various stakeholders, including ministries, departments, state governments, employees, pensioners, unions, academics, and the general public. The deadline for submitting these opinions has been extended to March 31, 2026. The earlier deadline was March 16.

When Can You Expect the Pay Hike?

According to sources, the new pay structure is expected to take effect on January 1, 2026. However, employees might have to wait longer to actually receive the increased salary. This could be delayed until the end of 2026 or even into the 2026-27 financial year. Experts believe that, like previous pay commissions, there's a chance of a delay this time as well. But the good news is that employees will likely receive arrears, meaning the pay revision will be considered effective from January 1, 2026.

Speaking on the 8th Pay Commission, Rahul Singh, an Associate Professor at O.P. Jindal Global University, said that its recommendations will affect nearly 50 lakh central government employees and over 65 lakh pensioners. According to him, employees will have to wait for the increase in their salary, pension, and allowances. The commission must submit its recommendations to the government within the set timeline.

He clarified that no actual salary or pension increase will be implemented until the commission prepares and submits its report, and the government approves it. Such processes usually take time, and the experience with past pay commissions shows there is often a gap between the report submission and its implementation.

Associate Professor Rahul Singh added that employees will need to be patient, as the benefits will only be available once the commission's recommendations are formally accepted. Only then will the revised salary and pension come into effect.

Information Given in the Lok Sabha

This information was provided in response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha by MP A. Raja. The government has made it clear that the exact percentage or amount of the salary increase has not been determined yet.