Artificial intelligence is emerging as a powerful ally in India's wildlife conservation efforts, enabling forest officials to detect animal movement in real time and prevent potentially deadly encounters between humans and wild animals before they unfold.

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a powerful ally in India'swildlife conservation efforts, enabling forest officials to detect animal movement in real time and prevent potentially deadly encounters between humans and wild animals before they unfold. A recent incident near West Bengal's Jaldapara has highlighted how AI-powered surveillance and rapid intervention by forest personnel successfully averted a human-elephant conflict within minutes.

A video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan showcases the growing role of artificial intelligence in monitoring elephant movement and safeguarding both wildlife and nearby communities.

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According to Kaswan, the incident took place at around 12:32 am, when AI-enabled surveillance cameras detected a herd of elephants moving from the forest boundary towards a nearby village.

Within seconds, the intelligent surveillance system identified the approaching herd and automatically alerted the Division Control Room. Acting on the real-time warning, a nearby rapid response team reached the location within just 15 minutes, tracked the elephants' movement and safely prevented them from entering the village, successfully avoiding a potentially dangerous human-elephant conflict.

"This is a routine effort. Every night, our frontline staff respond to multiple such alerts and public calls, protecting both people and wildlife. Utilising tech to solve problems," the officer wrote.

The viral video captures the elephants quietly moving through the darkness, their every step recorded by night-vision surveillance cameras. Moments later, the AI system detects the herd and instantly triggers an alert, giving forest officials crucial time to act before the animals could reach human settlements.

The clip has since garnered widespread attention on social media, with users applauding the innovative use of artificial intelligence in wildlife conservation. Many hailed it as a compelling example of technology being deployed for public safety and environmental protection, while also praising the dedication of forest personnel who work tirelessly through the night to prevent such conflicts.

One user wrote, "This is so cool...using AI appropriately indeed brings great benefits."

Another said, "Absolute Respect Situation could have been worse but things were handled smoothly, thank you for saving many lives."