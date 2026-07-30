Abhijeet Dipke of 'Cockroach Janata Party' accused the Centre and Opposition, claiming threats from the PM/HM's offices to join BJP. He held Amit Shah responsible for police firing on students and criticized the government's handling of education.

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the 'Cockroach Janata Party,' on Thursday levelled sharp accusations against the Central Government, the education system, and the Opposition's politics--while also addressing issues like paper leaks and police action--during a media interaction in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Alleges Threats from PM, Home Minister's Offices

Addressing questions about threats, Dipke claimed he received constant threats during the protest. He stated he was warned that failing to join the BJP would spell trouble for his family. Dipke expressed shame that a student like him was being threatened by individuals holding high offices like the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. He questioned the significance of such high positions if those occupying them had to resort to intimidating children.

Responding to allegations that he was misleading the new generation, Dipke asserted that if fighting to protect democracy, questioning the government, and struggling for one's future and the right to education amounted to corrupting the culture, then he would continue that struggle.

'Worry About Faulty Patanjali Products': Dipke to Baba Ramdev

Commenting on Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Dipke remarked that instead of making statements on politics, Ramdev should focus on the quality of Patanjali products. He noted that the Supreme Court had also made observations regarding this matter. "Look at the Patanjali products you make, about which even the Supreme Court said there's deception. Focus on that. I think Gen Z can handle culture, democracy, and the country quite well. You should worry about your faulty Patanjali products, or Patanjali might just shut down," he said.

Holds Amit Shah Responsible for Firing on Students

Regarding the allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi against Amit Shah, Dipke stated that, in his view, the responsibility for the firing incident during the protest lay with Amit Shah. He argued that since the police report directly to the Ministry of Home Affairs, it was only natural for the Home Minister to be aware of these events.

Refuting the BJP's denial of the firing incident, Dipke stated that he had personally seen injured students in hospitals in Bihar. He claimed that weapons such as 'belt guns' and AK-47s were used, resulting in injuries to many students and even causing vision loss for some. He alleged that weapons meant for use against terrorists were instead deployed against students.

Calls for Opposition Unity to 'Save Democracy'

Addressing the question of joining forces with the opposition, Dipke stated that all Opposition parties and the general public need to unite to save democracy in the country. He alleged that even after the protests ended, students are being intimidated at their homes and arrested, and attempts are being made to silence their voices. According to him, this clearly indicates that the government does not believe in democratic values.

Responds to Foreign Funding Allegations

Regarding allegations of foreign funding, Dipke remarked that if they had indeed received foreign funding, it would represent a failure of the country's security apparatus, for which the Union Home Minister would be responsible.

'Government Supports Criminals and Rapists'

Reacting to the change of the Education Minister and the statement made by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Dipke described the new Education Minister as merely a "replacement copy" of the previous one. Levelling serious allegations against the BJP, he claimed that the party shields and honours those accused of rape, whereas students and ordinary citizens are met with batons and bullets. He also targeted the BJP by citing the case of Kuldeep Sengar.

"If the country's Education Minister welcomes and praises rapists, it shows what kind of person has been put in charge by the Prime Minister. What message are you sending to the country? An Education Minister who supports and welcomes rapists. But what else can you expect? Who else is in their party? It's full of such people. What about Kuldeep Sengar? In their government, people like Ram Rahim are released on parole. This is a government that supports criminals and rapists," he said.

Dipke affirmed his complete faith in the Constitution of India--the Constitution of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar--and the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, stating that he would continue his struggle through democratic means.

On Maharashtra Paper Leaks and Student Hardships

Commenting on the recurring paper leak incidents in Maharashtra, Dipke asserted that a major agitation is needed in the state as well. He alleged that although the government had promised fast-track courts for paper leak cases, the very first hearing was adjourned because the CBI counsel failed to appear in court. He noted that while election rallies take place on schedule, the government does not appear serious about matters concerning education.

He questioned why special trains are run during the Bihar elections, yet no special arrangements are made for students travelling to take police recruitment and other government exams in Maharashtra. He pointed out that students arriving from remote districts are forced to spend the night on the streets and often do not even get timely meals.

Referring to the recent paper leak case involving the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), Dipke stated that neither Narendra Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan, nor Devendra Fadnavis is serious about the education system. He alleged that the government's priority is merely winning elections, not the future of students. Dipke also claimed that since the children of many BJP leaders study abroad and do not have to worry about government job examinations, the government fails to grasp the difficulties faced by students.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)