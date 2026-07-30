PDP President Mehbooba Mufti condemned the violent crackdown on civilian protesters in Rawalkot-PoJK, urging the Pakistan government to stop using lethal force and engage in dialogue to address their 'genuine' demands for dignity and justice.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday urged the Pakistan government to be more humane, expressing deep anguish over the escalating Rawalkot-PoJK violence and heavy-handed response against civilian demonstrators across the Line of Control (LoC).

In an X post, Mufti denounced the suppression, stating that peaceful voices are being met with bullets instead of hearing legitimate grievances. "The visuals emerging from across the LoC in the other part of Kashmir are deeply heartbreaking. It is painful to see peaceful protesters being met with brute force," she said.

She appealed that the Pakistan government should stop the discharge of bullets at the peaceful protesters. "The Government of Pakistan must adopt a more humane approach and choose dialogue over force. Reports suggest that the protesters' demands are genuine and deserve to be heard. No nation grows stronger by disempowering its own people or by silencing them at gunpoint. The Government must end the crackdown and stop spraying bullets at peaceful protesters. Kashmiris deserve dignity, justice, and the right to be heard, not repression," she said.

Protests and Allegations of Lethal Force

The remarks came as protests continued at D-Chowk in Rawalakot-PoJK on Thursday amid allegations of shooting and killings during demonstrations, with social media accounts linked to the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) accusing security forces of using lethal force against protesters.

According to the JKJAAC-linked social media accounts, demonstrators have been sitting at D-Chowk for several days while calling for a long march and protesting "brutality" and "target killings" by security forces. One protester, speaking in a video shared by the accounts, alleged that armed personnel positioned in buildings were targeting unarmed civilians. "Of the brothers who were martyred, most were shot in the head--what is called a 'headshot.' Brother, we only saw these things in games and places like that. We didn't know these oppressors would do such things to us," the protester said.

Amnesty International Reports on Casualties

According to Amnesty International's press release, violence was reported in Rawalakot on July 27, while a political worker was also killed in a clash between supporters of rival parties in Kotli. The organisation said the JAAC claimed 19 people were killed and dozens injured after security forces fired on protesters, while media outlets reported casualties without confirming a death toll. Police, meanwhile, said two of their personnel were injured. Amnesty International also noted that mobile internet services have remained suspended in the region since June 5. It added that media reports indicate at least 40 people have been killed in the run-up to the election, including 34 protesters and six police and paramilitary personnel. (ANI)