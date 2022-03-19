Holika Dahan turns tragic, man stabs self to death in Madhya Pradesh

According to Banganga police, 38-year-old Gopal took out a knife and started stabbing himself in the chest during Holika Dahan.

Indore: Often a person does something in the guise of showing action, which unfortunately leads to a tragedy. Recently, one such incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh which was reported from the Banganga police station area of Indore district, where a man in a drunken stupor, dancing with a knife during Holika Dahan displayed a stunt -- stabbing his chest. As a result, the drunk man injured himself, and was later taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

According to Banganga Police, 38-year-old Gopal, his father Narayan Solanki, a resident of Kushwaha Nagar, were intoxicated, and dancing to the DJ songs with their friends and family members at 3 am on Thursday. During which Gopal took out the knife and started stabbing himself in the chest. As a result, Gopal’s chest was injured with blood oozing out of his chest.

However, immediately his friends rushed him to Aurobindo Hospital where he died during treatment. During this incident, the family members were making videos in which the incident was completely captured.

This is not the first time a person has lost his life while intoxicated. Often such cases keep coming to the fore, in which a person does something in drunken stupor which leads to death.

