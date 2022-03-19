Horrific accident claims 8 college students’ lives in Karnataka

The bus en route to Pavagada in Tumkur from Hosakote, Karnataka met with an accident at 8:30 am on Saturday.

At least eight persons were killed as a bus carrying 150 passengers, most of them college students, toppled after hitting a divider in Tumkur, Karnataka. The bus en route to Pavagada in Tumkur from Hosakote, Karnataka met with the accident at 9:30 am on Saturday. It is suspected that the driver lost control and caused the accident.

The Tumakuru District police, after identifying four deceased persons, blamed the driver's negligence for the accident and said that overloading, overspeeding led to the accident in sharp turn at Palvalli village some 70 kilometers away from Bengaluru. The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

"Our preliminary investigation says that the bus was overloaded and many passengers were made to sit on top. The driver was driving the bus negligently which led to the accident," said SP Rahul Kumar.

The SVT Travels bus that left YN Hoskote at 8:30 am and was supposed to reach Pavagada by 10:15 but unfortunately at around 9:30 am hit the divider at Palavalli village and toppled. As per a villager Jayanaram, "Despite request to KSRTC, no government buses were pressed and only private buses are ruling the roost and because of overloading this accident happened."

It is said that about 150 passengers were in the bus and many of them were made to sit on the top of the bus. After the accident, the body of four deceased persons, Amulya 16 years, Kalyan, 18 years, Shanawaz 18 years and Ajith S 28 years have been taken to Pavagada Taluk Hospital. Injured persons have been shifted to Tumakuru district hospital and Bengaluru for treatment.

Minister assures ex-gratia:

Transport Minister B Sriramulu said the details of all the deceased persons have been collected and appraised to Chief Minister to ex gratia.

District Health Officer, Dr. Nagendra Prasad has confirmed that in the accident about 41 people were impacted, and out of that 4 died on spot and one person died on the way to the hospital.

"21 passengers are being treated at Tumakuru district hospital and 15 are being treated in Pavagada Taluk Hospital. Five-member have been shifted to Bengaluru for treatment as they have major injuries and their condition is said to be critical. Four people died on the spot and one died on the way to the hospital," said Dr Prasad.