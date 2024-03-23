Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Holi celebrations in Delhi Metro goes viral, sparks debate on social media (WATCH)

    A video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after capturing two girls engaging in provocative behaviour aboard the Delhi metro during Holi celebrations. Watch the video here.

    Holi celebrations in Delhi Metro goes viral, sparks debate on social media (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

    As Holi approaches, content artists are plunging headfirst into the lively event, presenting their unique celebrations via reels and videos on social media. Among these, the Delhi Metro has emerged as an unexpected hotspot for these filmmakers, transforming their commutes into impromptu filming locations. Recently, this practice took a contentious turn when two women chose to enter the fray, causing a wave of internet criticism owing to their unacceptable behavior.

    The viral clip features the two women, one in a white dress and the other in a white saree, seated on the metro floor amidst scattered colours. With their faces already coated in color powder, they continue to apply more to each other's faces, choreographed to the song "Ang Laga De."

    The moment gets more intense as they start rubbing their cheeks together, applying colours, and doing other suggestive things like trying to kiss and pretending to sleep on one other in front of uneasy spectators. As soon as the video appeared online, it caused a stir among users, who demanded that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) take legal action against these kinds of public demonstrations.

    "I am embarrassed just seeing this video! Imagine the people in the background," commented a user on the video. 

    "It is a metro station or a seduced station," said another user in his sharp reaction to the obscene video.  "No law is required. Just a charge of 1 lakh per 15 seconds would suffice," wrote a third user.

    Another sarcastically commented, “Delhi Metro now offering Oyo-like facilities for free? Can’t wait to see if they throw in some room service too!” Another exclaimed, “Disgusting.”

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala moves Supreme Court against President Murmu for withholding assent for bills sent by Governor anr

    Kerala moves Supreme Court against President Murmu for withholding assent for bills sent by Governor

    Blatant interference India blasts Germany over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    'Biased assumptions are unwarranted...' India blasts Germany over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    Delhi excise scam: Meet the ED officers who arrested Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi excise scam: Meet the ED officers who arrested Arvind Kejriwal

    BREAKING 6 former Himachal MLAs who were disqualified as Congress legislators join BJP gcw

    6 former Himachal MLAs who were disqualified as Congress legislators join BJP

    Will come out soon...' Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's letter from jail watch gcw

    'Will come out soon...' Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM's letter from jail (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    You can now design Nothing's special edition smartphone; Check out all details here gcw

    You can now design Nothing's special edition smartphone; Check out all details here

    cricket IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik contemplates retirement amidst RCB's defeat to CSK in the season opener osf

    IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik contemplates retirement amidst RCB's defeat to CSK in the season opener

    7 ways you can become millionaire as young adult RBA EAI

    7 ways you can become millionaire as young adult

    I will charge Rs 1 lakh for 10-15 mins...' Anurag Kashyap shares angry Instagram post read on RBA

    'I will charge Rs 1 lakh for 10-15 mins...' Anurag Kashyap shares angry Instagram post; read on

    Formula 1 Max Verstappen secures pole position, Carlos Sainz trails at Australian Grand Prix 2024 osf

    Max Verstappen secures pole position, Carlos Sainz trails at Australian Grand Prix 2024

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon