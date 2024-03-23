Holi celebrations in Delhi Metro goes viral, sparks debate on social media (WATCH)

A video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after capturing two girls engaging in provocative behaviour aboard the Delhi metro during Holi celebrations. Watch the video here.

As Holi approaches, content artists are plunging headfirst into the lively event, presenting their unique celebrations via reels and videos on social media. Among these, the Delhi Metro has emerged as an unexpected hotspot for these filmmakers, transforming their commutes into impromptu filming locations. Recently, this practice took a contentious turn when two women chose to enter the fray, causing a wave of internet criticism owing to their unacceptable behavior.

The viral clip features the two women, one in a white dress and the other in a white saree, seated on the metro floor amidst scattered colours. With their faces already coated in color powder, they continue to apply more to each other's faces, choreographed to the song "Ang Laga De."

The moment gets more intense as they start rubbing their cheeks together, applying colours, and doing other suggestive things like trying to kiss and pretending to sleep on one other in front of uneasy spectators. As soon as the video appeared online, it caused a stir among users, who demanded that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) take legal action against these kinds of public demonstrations.

"I am embarrassed just seeing this video! Imagine the people in the background," commented a user on the video.

"It is a metro station or a seduced station," said another user in his sharp reaction to the obscene video. "No law is required. Just a charge of 1 lakh per 15 seconds would suffice," wrote a third user.

Another sarcastically commented, “Delhi Metro now offering Oyo-like facilities for free? Can’t wait to see if they throw in some room service too!” Another exclaimed, “Disgusting.”