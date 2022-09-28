Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'His courage inspires us greatly': PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

    Prime Minister Modi praised the freedom fighter in a 4-minute video clip. PM Modi stated on Twitter, "On the occasion of his Jayanti, I pay my respects to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji. His bravery greatly inspires us. We reiterate our commitment to bringing his vision for our country to fruition."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 9:28 AM IST

    On the occasion of the birth anniversary of India's charismatic revolutionary Bhagat Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said, "his courage motivates us greatly."

    Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet, "I pay my respects to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on his Jayanti. His bravery inspires us greatly. We reiterate our commitment to realising his vision for our country." 

     

     

    Prime Minister Modi also posted a nearly 4-minute-long video clip in which he lavished praise on the freedom fighter. 

    On the occasion of Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary on September 28, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on people to donate blood.

    Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Chandigarh airport would be renamed in honour of Bhagat Singh. Modi stated in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast that September 28 is an important day of 'Amrit Mahotsav' because it is Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary.

    "As a tribute to Bhagat Singh, an important decision was made just before his birth anniversary. It has been decided that the airport in Chandigarh will be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. It had been a long time in the making," Modi stated.

    "Let us take inspiration from our freedom fighters, pursue their ideals, and build the India of their dreams... this is our tribute to them. Martyrs' memorials, as well as the names of places and institutions named after them, instil in us a sense of obligation," said the prime minister.

    The announcement sparked a race among several leaders to claim responsibility for it.

    While Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann applauded the prime minister's announcement, an official statement quoting the AAP leader stated that the decision resulted from the state government's tireless efforts.

    A BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh, stated that his government had pursued the matter with the Centre since 2017.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2022, 9:32 AM IST
