user
user icon

Bihar Board Class 10 results 2025 OUT: Three students top with 97.8%, 123 in top 10

The Bihar School Examination Board has declared the class 10 board exam results, with Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma emerging as joint toppers after scoring 489 marks (97.8%). 

BREAKING: Bihar board class 10 results OUT! Three students share top rank with 97.8% ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 1:17 PM IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board Class 10 results today, March 29, at noon. This year, three students—Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma—have secured the top rank with an impressive 97.8%, scoring 489 out of 500 marks.

Bihar Board Class 10 Toppers 2025:

A total of 123 students have secured a place in the top 10 rankings, including 60 girls and 63 boys. This marks a significant increase compared to last year when only 51 students made it to the top 10, and 10 students were among the top 5 rank holders. Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, S Siddharth, state education minister, Sunil Kumar and Bihar School Examination Board Chairman Anand Kishore announced the results.

Rank 1 (489 marks, 97.8%)

  • Sakshi Kumari (Ram Naresh Sharma, JPN High School Narhan, Samastipur)
  • Anshu Kumari (Bhupendra Sah, Bhartiya Inter College, Gahiri)
  • Ranjan Verma (Shiv Shankar Singh, High School Agiaon Bazar, Bhojpur)

 

Rank 2 (488 marks, 97.6%)

  • Punit Kumar Singh (Santosh Kumar Singh, Adarsh High School Barka Rajpur, Buxar)
  • Sachin Kumar Ram (Bhudev Ram, Upgraded Secondary School Simaria Chakai, Jamui)
  • Priyanshu Raj (Rajiv Kumar, RN & P R H/S Jalalabad, Munger)

 

Rank 3 (487 marks, 97.4%)

  • Mohit Kumar (Upendra Pandit, Upgraded Secondary School Tengra, Belhar, Banka)
  • Suraj Kumar Pandey (Pushpendra Kumar, Upgraded Secondary School Basberwa, Banka)
  • Khushi Kumari (Sanjay Prasad, RR High School Gorari, Rohtas)
  • Priyanshu Ranjan (Tej Narayan, Bosak RK High School, Azamnagar)
  • Rohit Kumar (Sanjay Kumar, Simultala Residential School, Jamui)

 

Students can check their results on the official websites: matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. The BSEB Matric exams were conducted from February 15 to February 25, with over 15 lakh students appearing for the examination.

Also read: Bihar woman 'declared dead' on papers, struggles to prove she's alive. But there's a twist

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board Class 12 results were declared earlier this month. The intermediate exams were held from February 1 to February 12, with approximately 13 lakh students appearing. The pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 83.7%, reflecting a steady academic performance across streams.

With the Class 10 results now out, students can proceed with admissions to higher secondary schools. Those who did not pass will have the opportunity to appear for the compartmental exams, the dates of which will be announced soon.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: PM Modi dials Myanmar's senior Gen He Min Aung Hlaing, offers condolences after deadly earthquake shk

PM Modi dials Myanmar's senior Gen He Min Aung Hlaing, offers condolences after deadly earthquake

'Kerala has potential to become 'Talent Capital', says Pinarayi Vijayan at Permute 2025 anr

'Kerala has potential to become 'Talent Capital', says Pinarayi Vijayan at Permute 2025

Siachen's New Guardians: 156 Prachand Helicopters from HAL's Tumkur shk

Siachen’s New Guardians: 156 Prachand Helicopters from HAL’s Tumkur

UP: Varanasi to shut meat shops during Navratri; Civic body announces crackdown on violators anr

UP: Varanasi to shut meat shops during Navratri; Civic body announces crackdown on violators

'Kerala should adopt Immigration Bill to curb illegal migrants': BJP leader V Muraleedharan anr

'Kerala should adopt Immigration Bill to curb illegal migrants': BJP leader V Muraleedharan

Recent Stories

April 2025 Mars-Saturn Beneficial Yoga: THESE 5 zodiac signs to experience positive shift NTI

April 2025 Mars-Saturn Beneficial Yoga: THESE 5 zodiac signs to experience positive shift

Motovolt M7 electric scooter launched price EMI and features revealed gcw

Motovolt M7 electric scooter launched – Price, EMI and features REVEALED!

Qatar Gold Rate on March 29 2025: Know price of 22K, 24K, 18K gold anr

Qatar Gold Rate on March 29: Know price of 22K, 24K, 18K gold

BREAKING: PM Modi dials Myanmar's senior Gen He Min Aung Hlaing, offers condolences after deadly earthquake shk

PM Modi dials Myanmar's senior Gen He Min Aung Hlaing, offers condolences after deadly earthquake

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli dances in dressing room after RCB successfully breach CSKs fortress (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli dances in dressing room after RCB successfully breach CSK's fortress (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Tamannaah Bhatia Speaks About Her Outfit at Lakme Fashion Week: 'For Me Casual Glamor Is..'

Tamannaah Bhatia Speaks About Her Outfit at Lakme Fashion Week: 'For Me Casual Glamor Is..'

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Poses for Paps, Shines in Style at Lakme Fashion Week

Tamannaah Bhatia Poses for Paps, Shines in Style at Lakme Fashion Week

Video Icon
IPL 2025 GAME ON | CSK vs RCB Post-Match Analysis: RCB Stops CSK's Juggernaut at Chepauk

IPL 2025 GAME ON | CSK vs RCB Post-Match Analysis: RCB Stops CSK's Juggernaut at Chepauk

Video Icon
Raid 2 Teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn's Amay Patnaik Confronts the Mighty 'Dadabhai'

Raid 2 Teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn's Amay Patnaik Confronts the Mighty 'Dadabhai'

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Video Icon