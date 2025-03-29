Bihar Board Class 10 results 2025 OUT: Three students top with 97.8%, 123 in top 10

Read Full Article

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board Class 10 results today, March 29, at noon. This year, three students—Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma—have secured the top rank with an impressive 97.8%, scoring 489 out of 500 marks.

Bihar Board Class 10 Toppers 2025:

A total of 123 students have secured a place in the top 10 rankings, including 60 girls and 63 boys. This marks a significant increase compared to last year when only 51 students made it to the top 10, and 10 students were among the top 5 rank holders. Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, S Siddharth, state education minister, Sunil Kumar and Bihar School Examination Board Chairman Anand Kishore announced the results.

Rank 1 (489 marks, 97.8%)

Sakshi Kumari (Ram Naresh Sharma, JPN High School Narhan, Samastipur)

Anshu Kumari (Bhupendra Sah, Bhartiya Inter College, Gahiri)

Ranjan Verma (Shiv Shankar Singh, High School Agiaon Bazar, Bhojpur)

Rank 2 (488 marks, 97.6%)

Punit Kumar Singh (Santosh Kumar Singh, Adarsh High School Barka Rajpur, Buxar)

Sachin Kumar Ram (Bhudev Ram, Upgraded Secondary School Simaria Chakai, Jamui)

Priyanshu Raj (Rajiv Kumar, RN & P R H/S Jalalabad, Munger)

Rank 3 (487 marks, 97.4%)

Mohit Kumar (Upendra Pandit, Upgraded Secondary School Tengra, Belhar, Banka)

Suraj Kumar Pandey (Pushpendra Kumar, Upgraded Secondary School Basberwa, Banka)

Khushi Kumari (Sanjay Prasad, RR High School Gorari, Rohtas)

Priyanshu Ranjan (Tej Narayan, Bosak RK High School, Azamnagar)

Rohit Kumar (Sanjay Kumar, Simultala Residential School, Jamui)

Students can check their results on the official websites: matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. The BSEB Matric exams were conducted from February 15 to February 25, with over 15 lakh students appearing for the examination.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board Class 12 results were declared earlier this month. The intermediate exams were held from February 1 to February 12, with approximately 13 lakh students appearing. The pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 83.7%, reflecting a steady academic performance across streams.

With the Class 10 results now out, students can proceed with admissions to higher secondary schools. Those who did not pass will have the opportunity to appear for the compartmental exams, the dates of which will be announced soon.

