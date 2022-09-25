Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mann Ki Baat highlights: Chandigarh airport to be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, announces PM Modi

    The programme, hosted by the prime minister, will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan, as well as streamed on the AIR News website and the newsonair mobile app.

    Mann Ki Baat highlights: Chandigarh airport to be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, announces PM Modi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 25) addressed the 93rd episode of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat". The programme will be broadcast live at 11 am. 

    Here are the key hightlights from PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast:

    1. People from many corners of the country expressed happiness over the return of Cheetahs; 1.3 crore Indians elated, filled with pride. A task force will monitor Cheetahs, on the basis of which we'll decide when you can visit the Cheetahs.

    2. "Task force set up for monitoring how cheetahs - brought from Namibia to India - are adapting," says PM Modi, adding that a nationwide competition will take place to name the cheetahs.

    Also read: Ankita Bhandari murder case: Family of deceased refuses to perform last rites, demands postmortem report

    3. I request people to share their views on naming the campaign and Cheetahs. It'll be great if the naming of Cheetahs is in tune with our traditions. Also, suggest how humans should treat animals. Participate in this contest and maybe you could be the 1st one to witness the Cheetahs.

    4. "Deendayal ji taught us how Indian philosophy can guide the world even in the modern, social and political perspective," says Modi on right wing ideologue's 106th birth anniversary.

    5. Three days later, that is, on the 28th of September, is a special day of Amrit Mahotsav. On this day, we will celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh ji, the brave son of Mother India: PM Modi

    Also read: Rupee has held back very well against Dollar: Nirmala Sitharaman

    6. As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, Chandigarh airport will be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, announces PM Modi.

    7. This festive season, people should use locally made non-plastic bags only. The trend of jute, cotton, banana fibre, many such traditional bags is on the rise once again: PM Modi

    The programme, hosted by the prime minister, will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan, as well as streamed on the AIR News website and the newsonair mobile app. It will also be live streamed on the YouTube channels of AIR News, DD News, PMO and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Eyes on Lok Sabha 2024 polls, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad to meet Sonia Gandhi today - adt

    Eyes on Lok Sabha 2024 polls, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad to meet Sonia Gandhi today

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Family of deceased refuses to perform last rites, demands postmortem report AJR

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Family of deceased refuses to perform last rites, demands postmortem report

    Nearly 21 TMC MLAs in touch with me but...: BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty AJR

    Nearly 21 TMC MLAs in touch with me but...: BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty

    Senior Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed dies at 87; funeral to be held on September 26 AJR

    Senior Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed dies at 87; funeral to be held on September 26

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to share his thoughts in 93th edition of his monthly radio programme today AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to share his thoughts in 93th edition of his monthly radio programme today

    Recent Stories

    Eyes on Lok Sabha 2024 polls, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad to meet Sonia Gandhi today - adt

    Eyes on Lok Sabha 2024 polls, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad to meet Sonia Gandhi today

    Rakhi Sawant calls herself 'Smriti Irani Part 2'; is she joining politics? Here's what actress says (WATCH) RBA

    Rakhi Sawant calls herself 'Smriti Irani Part 2'; is she joining politics? Here's what actress says (WATCH)

    Jhulan Goswami exceptional international career hailed by ICC International Cricket Council-ayh

    Jhulan Goswami's 'exceptional international career' hailed by ICC

    amidst ukraine war Russia backs 'key international actor' India for permanent membership in UN Security Council snt

    Amidst Ukraine war, Russia backs 'key international actor' India for permanent membership in UNSC

    NTA to announce CUET PG Result 2022 on September 26, says UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar; know websites, steps to check - adt

    NTA to announce CUET PG Result 2022 on September 26, says UGC Chairman; know websites, steps to download

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon