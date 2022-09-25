Mann Ki Baat highlights: Chandigarh airport to be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, announces PM Modi

The programme, hosted by the prime minister, will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan, as well as streamed on the AIR News website and the newsonair mobile app.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 25) addressed the 93rd episode of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat". The programme will be broadcast live at 11 am.

Here are the key hightlights from PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast:

1. People from many corners of the country expressed happiness over the return of Cheetahs; 1.3 crore Indians elated, filled with pride. A task force will monitor Cheetahs, on the basis of which we'll decide when you can visit the Cheetahs.

2. "Task force set up for monitoring how cheetahs - brought from Namibia to India - are adapting," says PM Modi, adding that a nationwide competition will take place to name the cheetahs.

3. I request people to share their views on naming the campaign and Cheetahs. It'll be great if the naming of Cheetahs is in tune with our traditions. Also, suggest how humans should treat animals. Participate in this contest and maybe you could be the 1st one to witness the Cheetahs.

4. "Deendayal ji taught us how Indian philosophy can guide the world even in the modern, social and political perspective," says Modi on right wing ideologue's 106th birth anniversary.

5. Three days later, that is, on the 28th of September, is a special day of Amrit Mahotsav. On this day, we will celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh ji, the brave son of Mother India: PM Modi

6. As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, Chandigarh airport will be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, announces PM Modi.

7. This festive season, people should use locally made non-plastic bags only. The trend of jute, cotton, banana fibre, many such traditional bags is on the rise once again: PM Modi

