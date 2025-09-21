The Press Information Bureau has clarified that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) only forwarded a viewer's complaint to the channels. he MIB did not direct channels to reduce Urdu usage or hire language experts as was reported.

New Delhi [India]: The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Sunday, September 21, refuted the media reports stating that the Centre issued a notice to Hindi news channels for excessive use of Urdu in broadcasts. The fact-check unit stated that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) forwarded a viewer's complaint to the concerned channels as per the provisions of the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act. In an X post, PIB fact-check unit wrote, "It is being claimed in certain media reports and social media posts that MIB has issued notices to Hindi news channels for using excessive Urdu words in their broadcasts, and has directed them to appoint language experts. This claim is misleading."



"The Ministry has forwarded a viewer's complaint to the concerned channels under the provisions of the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act. The channels have been instructed to inform the complainant of the action taken and keep the Ministry duly informed, in accordance with the relevant regulations," the X post read. PIB's response comes amid several social media intermediaries claiming that the Ministry has asked the Hindi TV news channels to reduce the use of Urdu words in their broadcasts and switch to Hindi. The social media posts also claimed that the alleged notice by the Ministry asked the news channels to appoint language experts to ensure the use of Hindi in the broadcasts. Even after the fact-check, some social media handles continue to spread the misleading information.

