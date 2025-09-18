The PIB warns the public against such schemes, advising them to verify investment claims only through official sources and to refrain from sharing unverified content to prevent misinformation.

Bengaluru: Social media is currently abuzz with a video claiming that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman endorsed an “investment platform” promising Rs 60,000 in 24 hours or Rs 15 lakh per month on an investment of just Rs 25,000. While these figures sound enticing, this claim is completely false. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that this video is fake and created by Artificial Intelligence (AI). PIB has warned that such schemes are fraudulent and designed to lure unsuspecting citizens into losing their money. Citizens are advised to always verify investment claims from official sources, as the Finance Ministry does not guarantee fixed returns on any private investment schemes. PIB also cautions that sharing unverified content spreads misinformation and increases vulnerability to scams.

What Does the Video Show?

In the fake video circulating on social media, the anchor asks, “Is it true that Indian citizens can earn up to 15 lakh rupees per month with your programme by investing a minimum amount of Rs 25,000?” In response, a digitally altered clip of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could be seen responding, “Everyone who has invested from 25,000 rupees is now earning up to 15 lakh rupees per month. I personally use this programme and I'm 100 percent confident in it.” A voiceover adds, “After leaving the studio, unknown individuals attempted to attack Nirmala Sitharaman's security detail.” This entire video is digitally manipulated and falsely presents the Finance Minister as endorsing a fraudulent investment scheme.

