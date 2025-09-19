BSNL does not send such suspension notices. Users are advised to ignore these messages, refrain from sharing personal data, and verify any communication through official BSNL channels only.

Bengaluru: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has said a notice circulating on social media and messaging platforms, claiming that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has suspended customers’ KYC on the directions of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), is fake. The fraudulent message warns BSNL users that their SIM card will be blocked within 24 hours unless they complete a so-called KYC process. The notice appears to misuse the names of TRAI and BSNL in an attempt to mislead subscribers into sharing sensitive personal details.

What PIB Fact Check Found

1.The message is not issued by BSNL or TRAI.

2. BSNL does not send such suspension notices to customers via SMS or social media.

3. Customers’ mobile connections are not blocked arbitrarily for KYC-related reasons.

4. Any official communication from BSNL is made only through verified channels and official websites.

Why This Matters

Scammers often send fake messages in the name of telecom operators, threatening users with SIM deactivation. Their real intent is to trick people into clicking malicious links, sharing OTPs, or revealing personal information like Aadhaar numbers, bank details, or login credentials.

Advice for Users

Do not click on suspicious links received via SMS, WhatsApp, or email.

Do not share OTPs or KYC documents through unofficial links or phone calls.

Verify any communication by visiting the official BSNL website or contacting customer care directly.

Report such fraudulent messages to cybercrime helplines or through cybercrime.gov.in .

