Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 LIVE: Can BJP break the jinx?

Dec 8, 2022, 6:30 AM IST

For 37 years, voters in Himachal Pradesh have not re-elected the ruling party for a second term. That trend could change on Thursday, December 8, when the counting of votes is undertaken for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. Whether or not the BJP will overcome the anti-incumbency factor will be evident by noon. The stakes are even higher for the Congress party, which has been on a losing spree for over two years now. Currently, the party is in power only in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, both of which will be facing elections in 2023. Over 75 per cent of the 55 lakh voters in the state exercised their franchise in the November 12 election. A total of 412 candidates are in the fray to enter the 68-member assembly. Watch this space for the Himachal 2022 mandate as it unfolds...

