    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Here's what is happening in Bilaspur

    In November this year, the hill state witnessed an intense campaign by BJP, in a bid to come back to power for a second consecutive term and Congress putting all its efforts to wrestle power from the ruling party.

    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 was held in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The results of four assembly seats and the fate of the candidates will be announced today.

    In Bilaspur district, there are as many as 4 assembly seats. In the previous assembly election, BJP dominated in this district and secured 3 seats.

    Presently, Congress is fielding Bumber Thakur, BJP is fielding Trilok Jamwal and the Aam aadmi Party is fielding Amar Singh Chaudhary from Bilaspur assembly constituency. In 2017, the BJP won the assembly election from this seat.

    In Ghumarwin assembly constituency, the BJP is fielding Rajinder Garg while the Congress nominated Rajesh Dharmani and the AAP nominated Rakesh Chopra. In the 2017 assembly elections, this assembly seat was won by BJP's Rajinder Garg.

    In Jhanduta assembly constituency, the BJP nominated retired IAS officer JR Katwal, Congress fielded Vivek Kumar and AAP is fielding Sudhir Suman. However, in the 2017 assembly elections, BJP's JR Katwal won from this constituency.

    In Sri Naina Deviji assembly constituency, the Congress fielded Ram Lal Thakur, the BJP fielded Randhir Sharma and the AAP fielded Narender Thakur. In the 2017 assembly elections, Congress' Ram Lal Thakur defeated the BJP candidate.

