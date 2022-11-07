Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Women and religion at core of BJP and Congress poll strategy

    The Congress, for the first time, included a separate section in its manifesto on 'Devsthan and Tirth Yatras' (Temples and Pilgrimages), promising to pay for a free pilgrimage to a shrine of choice for all elderly (accompanied by one attendant), the BJP unveiled the 'Stree Sankalp Patra,' a dedicated manifesto for female voters.
     

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Women and religion at core of BJP and Congress poll strategy - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    Women's and religious issues are the core of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress' election manifestos, with both parties competing to entice voters ahead of the crucial November 12 assembly elections.

    Women make up nearly half (49 per cent) of the hill state's population, and the main rivals have gone out of their way to impress them this time.

    While the Congress unveiled the 'Har Ghar Lakshmi, Nari Samman Nidhi' on Saturday, promising Rs 1,500 per month to adult women and 300 units of free power, which would potentially ease women's lives, the BJP on Sunday launched a dedicated manifesto for female voters called 'Stree Sankalp Patra.'

    The BJP's women's manifesto promises bicycles for school children, scooters for college students, and improved 'shagun,' which includes monetary assistance for the marriage of girls from low-income families.

    Stree Shakti Sankalp also offers women 33 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

    Under the ongoing 'Mukhmantri Shagun Yojna', a corpus fund of Rs 500 crores will be established for interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs, and financial support for the marriage of girls from low-income families will be increased from Rs 31,000 to Rs 51,000.

    Religion is another focus of both parties' manifestos, with the BJP promising a Him Teerath circuit connecting major temples and Shakti Peeths by launching 45 special buses from New Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Meerut, and Mathura.

    For the first time, Congress has included a separate section in its manifesto on 'Devsthan and Tirth Yatras' (Temples and Pilgrimages).

    The segment promised to pay for a free pilgrimage to a shrine of choice for all elderly (accompanied by one attendant), to double the annual contribution to state-supported temples, and to double emoluments to temple priests.

    The BJP also promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code and survey Waqf properties to eliminate alleged illegalities.

    In its election manifesto, Congress promised to develop tourism circuits to boost religious tourism and a special budget for temple restoration and modernization.

    The focus of parties on women stems from the fact that women have outnumbered men in all Himachal elections since 1998. In addition, of the 5574793 voters in Himachal, 2846201 are men, and 2728555 are women.

    The BJP manifesto attempts to woo the segment by promising three free LPG cylinders to women from low-income households, enrollment in the Atal Pension Scheme for all women over 30 from low-income families, and two hostels per district.

    Among other things, it promised a Rs 2500 monthly scholarship for 50000 meritorious female students in government schools during their graduation.

    The BJP's pro-women push comes on the heels of the party's historic victory in Uttar Pradesh, where the party's re-election was aided by the silent women voters, a first for any incumbent government in 37 years.

    In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP led the SP-led alliance by 16 per cent among female voters.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP releases party manifesto; see key announcements here

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Next 25 years are very crucial, says PM Modi

    Also read: Free electricity to 1 lakh govt jobs & more: Here's what Congress promised for Himachal Pradesh polls

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets big relief from Supreme Court in mining lease case; check details AJR

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets big relief from Supreme Court in mining lease case; check details

    Malabar 2022: Indian warships in Japan's Yokosuka island

    Indian warships in Japan's Yokosuka island for Malabar 2022

    PM Modi yet to acknowledge 'epic failure' of demonetisation move: Mallikarjun Kharge AJR

    PM Modi yet to acknowledge 'epic failure' of demonetisation move: Mallikarjun Kharge

    EWS Quota: Supreme Court verdict upholds 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections in jobs and admissions

    EWS Quota: Supreme Court upholds 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections in jobs and admissions

    Direct an urgent CBI investigation against AAP: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes to Delhi LG VK Saxena AJR

    Direct an urgent CBI investigation against AAP: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes to Delhi LG VK Saxena

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Danushka Gunathilaka denied bail by Sydney court over rape charges; Sri Lanka Cricket SLC suspends him-ayh

    Gunathilaka denied bail by Sydney court over rape charges; Sri Lanka Cricket suspends him

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets big relief from Supreme Court in mining lease case; check details AJR

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets big relief from Supreme Court in mining lease case; check details

    Apple likely to shorten hey siri voice command soon here is why gcw

    Apple likely to shorten ‘Hey Siri’ voice command soon, here's why

    Does your cat hate you? Here are some signs and reasons this can happen sur

    Does your cat hate you? Here are some signs and reasons this can happen

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Do not think we judge people on one game - Rahul Dravid on Rishabh Pant failure-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Don't think we judge people on one game' - Dravid on Pant's failure

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon