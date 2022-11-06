Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP releases party manifesto; see key announcements here

Announcing Sankalp Patra on 11 commitments, the BJP president JP Nadda said, "These commitments will bring uniformity in society, empower youth and farmers, strengthen horticulture, give justice to govt employees and take forward religious tourism."

Ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (November 6) unveiled its poll manifesto for the state. It is reported that the party formed a committee to take suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto.

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Check key announcements here

1. In its manifesto, the BJP said the party will bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC) into the state. A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose and UCC will be implemented in the state on the basis of their report.

2. The BJP president also said that, if voted to power, the party will provide more than 8 lakh employment opportunities in a phased manner.

3. "BJP govt will launch a program 'Shakti' under which Rs 12,000 crores will be spent over 10 years duration to develop infrastructure and transportation around religious places and temples. They'll be connected to 'Himteerth' circuit," Nadda said.

4. Nadda also said that the BJP will open 5 new medical colleges in the state. Keeping in mind health infrastructure and to further strengthen primary health, the number of mobile clinics will be doubled in every assembly constituency so that people in far-off areas can avail health benefits.

5. "BJP will conduct a survey, Waqf properties will be investigated as per law under a judicial commission and their illegal usages will be stopped," Nadda said.

6. BJP also released a separate manifesto for women in state. BJP president JP Nadda promises 33 per cent reservation for women in govt jobs while releasing the party's manifesto for Himachal polls.

7. Girl students in classes 6-12 to get cycle, those pursuing higher education will get scooty, says JP Nadda