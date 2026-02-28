A man, identified as Munchun Kewat, was arrested in Delhi for the alleged murder of his wife and three daughters in Samaypur Badli. The victims were found with their throats slit, and the accused was caught after an intensive police manhunt.

A man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife and three young daughters in the Chandan Park area of Samaypur Badli, police said. The accused has been identified as Munchun Kewat.

Kewat had been on the run since Wednesday, after the bodies of his wife and children were discovered with their throats slit. The arrest follows an intensive manhunt involving 15 specialised police teams.

Police Detail Initial Discovery

On Wednesday, DCP Outer North District in Delhi, Hareshwar V Swami, told ANI that police received a PCR call at 8 pm from the Chandan Park area of Samaypur Badli. "There was information about a dead body being found in a room. Police reached the spot and inspected it. A woman named Anita has been identified. She and her three daughters were murdered by slitting their throats," he said.

Delhi police said that Munchan Kewat, husband of the deceased woman, absconded from the scene since early morning and was the prime suspect.

Crime Scene and Investigation

Rubi, a relative of the victims, told ANI, "I saw that all of them were lying dead and their throats were slit. I don't know who murdered them."

Delhi police said that a crime team and the FSL team were called to the spot. Police added that bodies were discovered by neighbours. In this regard, a case under section 103(1) BNS was registered. (ANI)