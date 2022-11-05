Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Next 25 years are very crucial, says PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed, "A few weeks ago, India celebrated 75 years of independence; when India celebrates 100 years of independence, HP will also celebrate 100 years of its formation; therefore, the next 25 years will be important."

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Next 25 years are very crucial, says PM Modi - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 4:44 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Saturday that the people of Himachal Pradesh had decided to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party in power, claiming that the hill state requires rapid progress and a stable government.

    The hill state has a history of not electing the same political party to power twice in a row. The BJP is in power in the state currently and works hard to retain it.

    While addressing a poll rally in Sundernagar, Mandi district, PM Modi said, "The Himachal polls this time are special because the votes cast on November 12 will define the state's development journey for the next 25 years."

    Mandi is Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district, and he also addressed the rally.

    "A few weeks ago, India celebrated 75 years of independence; when India celebrates 100 years of independence, HP will also celebrate 100 years of its formation; therefore, the next 25 years will be important," the prime minister stressed.

    "I am happy that the people of Himachal, its youth, mothers and sisters understand this very well," Modi said, emphasising the importance of achieving rapid progress and a stable government in Himachal Pradesh.

    Modi claimed that the people knew the BJP stood for stability, "sewa baav" (service), and "sam-baav" (equanimity) and that development were given top priority.

    "Thus, the people of Himachal Pradesh have decided to re-elect the BJP in the state," he added. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: List of key candidates to watch out for in upcoming polls

    Also read: 'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: States with AAP-led govt are in bad shape, says Anurag Thakur
     

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2022, 4:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army second commanders conference from November 7 key issues to be discussed gcw

    Indian Army's second Commanders’ conference from Nov 7; key issues to be discussed

    Manish Sisodia's aide arrested by ED in liquor policy case, claims Delhi deputy CM - adt

    Manish Sisodia's aide arrested by ED in liquor policy case, claims Delhi deputy CM

    EC announces by-poll schedule for 1 parliamentary 5 assembly seats counting on December 8 gcw

    EC announces by-poll schedule for 1 Parliamentary, 5 Assembly seats; counting on Dec 8

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 Free electricity to old pension scheme 1 lakh govt jobs more Here is what Congress promised gcw

    Free electricity to 1 lakh govt jobs & more: Here's what Congress promised for Himachal Pradesh polls

    Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas Ansari arrested by ED in money laundering case - adt

    Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas Ansari arrested by ED in money laundering case

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: It is nice to cut a cake at the MCG - Virat Kohli on his 34th birthday celebrations-ayh

    'It's nice to cut a cake at the MCG' - Virat Kohli on his 34th birthday celebrations

    football Lionel Messi and Barcelona camps meet in Catalan capital; will PSG star return to Camp Nou snt

    Lionel Messi and Barcelona camps meet in Catalan capital; will PSG star return to Camp Nou?

    Indian Army second commanders conference from November 7 key issues to be discussed gcw

    Indian Army's second Commanders’ conference from Nov 7; key issues to be discussed

    Manish Sisodia's aide arrested by ED in liquor policy case, claims Delhi deputy CM - adt

    Manish Sisodia's aide arrested by ED in liquor policy case, claims Delhi deputy CM

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli turns 34 - Cheeku celebrates birthday with Men in Blue in Melbourne as wishes pour in (WATCH)-ayh

    Virat Kohli turns 34: 'Cheeku' celebrates birthday with Men in Blue in Melbourne as wishes pour in (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon