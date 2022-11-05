Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Next 25 years are very crucial, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed, "A few weeks ago, India celebrated 75 years of independence; when India celebrates 100 years of independence, HP will also celebrate 100 years of its formation; therefore, the next 25 years will be important."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Saturday that the people of Himachal Pradesh had decided to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party in power, claiming that the hill state requires rapid progress and a stable government.

The hill state has a history of not electing the same political party to power twice in a row. The BJP is in power in the state currently and works hard to retain it.

While addressing a poll rally in Sundernagar, Mandi district, PM Modi said, "The Himachal polls this time are special because the votes cast on November 12 will define the state's development journey for the next 25 years."

Mandi is Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district, and he also addressed the rally.

"A few weeks ago, India celebrated 75 years of independence; when India celebrates 100 years of independence, HP will also celebrate 100 years of its formation; therefore, the next 25 years will be important," the prime minister stressed.

"I am happy that the people of Himachal, its youth, mothers and sisters understand this very well," Modi said, emphasising the importance of achieving rapid progress and a stable government in Himachal Pradesh.

Modi claimed that the people knew the BJP stood for stability, "sewa baav" (service), and "sam-baav" (equanimity) and that development were given top priority.

"Thus, the people of Himachal Pradesh have decided to re-elect the BJP in the state," he added.

