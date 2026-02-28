Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Sonitpur district ahead of the Assembly polls. The yatra aims to connect with the public, seek their blessings, and highlight the government's achievements.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday officially kicked off the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from the Dhekiajuli constituency in Sonitpur district in view of preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Chief Minister, while initiating the first phase of the march, sought the support of the public for the party's future endeavours. Talking to the media, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra is commencing from today. I am seeking the blessings of the people of Assam."

Yatra's Objective and Scope

Meanwhile, Assam BJP Saturday launched the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' across the state in view of preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls. The first phase of the journey will run from February 28 to March 9.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP MP Pradan Baruah said, "The Jan Ashirwad Yatra is starting from today. In this program, along with our Chief Minister, national leaders and state committee members will also be present. The objective of this journey is for our Chief Minister to go to the common people, meet them, and seek their blessings. Through this, people will get information about the work we have done in the last 10 years, especially the work done by our Chief Minister in the last 5 years. Our party is making efforts to make this journey successful."

One of the participants said, "The Jan Ashirwad Yatra begins today. We wish the yatra great success, as it is intended to connect with the people of Assam and seek their blessings and support."

The yatra began at the Gupteshwar Temple, aiming to connect with one lakh people daily. The party has already announced an eight-day initial phase of the programme, which will continue until March 9. According to the State BJP, through this yatra, the developmental and welfare initiatives of both the Central and State Governments will be taken to the people, while also seeking the blessings of the citizens of Assam for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Election Campaign Kickstarts with Songs

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the BJP's "Election Songs" for the assembly poll campaign. During a programme held at the BJP State Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, three "Election Songs" for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 campaign were officially released by the CM.

(ANI)