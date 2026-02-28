Following the discharge of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case, BJP's RP Singh questioned the verdict, citing past cases and policy changes as proof that a 'scam did happen', despite the court's clean chit.

BJP Questions Verdict, Alleges Scam

BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh on Saturday raised questions over the handling of the excise policy, following the discharge of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Rouse Avenue Court in the Delhi Excise Policy case. "There have been similar cases in the past when Lalu Prasad Yadav was acquitted by the lower court, but later the high court sentenced him. The CBI had gone to the High Court. Why don't they explain that if they are innocent, why did they make changes in the excise policy? And then why did they revert to the old policy? It's clear that the scam did happen," Singh told ANI.

Court Discharges AAP Leaders, Slams CBI Probe

This comes after the Rouse Avenue Court on February 27 discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the high-profile Delhi Excise Policy case. The court's decision to refuse to frame charges has been hailed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a total vindication of their leadership's integrity.

The 600-page order by Special Judge Jitendra Singh delivered a scathing critique of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) case. The court observed that the alleged "central conspiratorial role" of Kejriwal could not be proven with any material evidence. The judge described the probe as a "premeditated and choreographed exercise" where roles were retrospectively assigned to fit a narrative. The court noted that the allegations "failed judicial scrutiny" and found no criminal intent on the part of Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal's Emotional Reaction and Challenge

An emotional Kejriwal, who broke down in tears after the order, challenged the BJP to fresh elections in Delhi, stating, "If the BJP wins over 10 seats, I will quit politics." (ANI)