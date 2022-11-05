Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Free electricity to 1 lakh govt jobs & more: Here's what Congress promised for Himachal Pradesh polls

    The Congress released its poll manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, promising 300 units of free electricity and five lakh jobs for youth. The party released its poll manifesto in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 1:32 PM IST

    The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The party has pledged to implement the old pension plan, 300 units of free electricity, and a "StartUp fund" of Rs. 10 crore in each constituency.

    If elected to power in the next Assembly elections, the party has also pledged in its manifesto to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and give financial support of Rs 1,500 to every woman in the state. Four English-medium schools in each seat are among the Rs 10 crore "StartUp fund" promises made by the party.

    Rajeev Shukla, the AICC representative for Himachal, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the previous PCC chairman, and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath were also present as the party released its election manifesto.

    Chairman of the party's electoral manifesto committee Dhani Ram Shandil claimed that the BJP had fallen short of the public's expectations and had not kept the promises made five years prior. In order to defeat the BJP in the state, the Congress is relying on the anti-incumbency sentiment.

    According to Shandil, "This is not simply a manifesto for the elections; it is a document produced for the growth and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh."

    On November 12, the hill state will hold a single-phase election, and the results will be tallied on December 8. On January 8, 2023, the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly's tenure is set to expire. 

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2022, 2:06 PM IST
