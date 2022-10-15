Be it Ram Mandir or Article 370, Modi govt did what seemed impossible: Amit Shah

While addressing a rally at Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, Shah claimed that on August 5, 2019, the Modi government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted Jammu and Kashmir special status.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, said that the Narendra Modi government made possible what had previously seemed impossible by abrogating Article 370 and constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

While addressing a rally at Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district rally, Shah claimed that on August 5, 2019, the Modi government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted Jammu and Kashmir special status.

While making a speech, Shah said, "Did you ever imagine that Article 370 would be abrogated?

"If you ask Congress leaders and workers about Article 370, they remain silent because Jawaharlal Nehru drafted it," he said.

"Congress used to taunt us and say 'Mandir vahi banayenge, tithi nahi batayenge,'" Shah said on the Ram temple's construction.

Prime Minister Modi announced the start of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. "Whether it was the Ram Mandir or the abrogation of Article 370, the Modi government made possible what had previously seemed impossible," Shah continued.

Shah also claimed that the prime minister had ended 'parivarvad' in politics. The days of kings and queens are over, and Prime Minister Modi renamed Delhi's Rajpath Kartavya Path and erected a grand statue of Subhas Chandra Bose there, according to Shah.

He also reminded the audience of the armed forces' surgical strike in response to a terrorist attack.

He claimed that the Modi administration had moved India's economy from 11th to fifth place in the world in just eight years.

Prime Minister Modi said he was ending the Girpar area's 55-year struggle by granting tribal status to the Hatti community, which will benefit 1.60 lakh people.

According to him, the Hatti community will now benefit from a reservation after receiving the tribal status for which Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had lobbied the Centre hard.

However, after granting tribal status to the Hatti community, Congress began warning the Dalit community that their reservation rights would be depleted.

Shah said he wanted to clarify that the Dalits would continue to receive the same number of reservations they had previously had.

"It's past time for the people of Himachal Pradesh to reverse the trend of electing parties to power alternately in every election, as the people of Uttarakhand recently did," he said.

Shah outlined the accomplishments of the BJP governments at the national and state levels and urged voters to re-elect the BJP in the November 12 assembly elections.

Previously, Shah launched Himachal ki Pukar, and Phir Bajpa Sarkar, the BJP's election theme song.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Rajeev Bindal, former state president of the BJP, addressed the crowd.

