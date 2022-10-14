Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not at all surprised', says Congress after Gujarat poll date not announced

    It was unexpected that the Gujarat election will not be announced because the mandates of the two assemblies expire within six months, and in such circumstances, state elections are declared jointly and the results are released on the same day.

    The Indian National Congress on Friday allegedly said that dates for Gujarat assembly polls were not announced along with Himachal Pradesh so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could get more time to make "mega promises and inaugurations".

    Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said his party is not surprised over the development after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced poll dates only for Himachal Pradesh and not for Gujarat.

    Addressing the press conference, Jairam Ramesh said, "Obviously, this has been done to give more time to the PM to make some mega promises and carry out more inaugurations. Not at all surprising."

    Earlier in the day, the Election Commission announced that elections to the Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12.

    Surprisingly, the EC did not announce the pollig dates for Gujarat. Previously, the two states have always held their elections concurrently.

    Responding to the question, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that no regulations had been broken. "Between the conclusion of the two states' assemblies, there is a 40-day break. In accordance with the regulations, it must be at least 30 days in order for one result to have no bearing on another," Kumar said.

