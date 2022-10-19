Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP releases names of 62 candidates; check entire list here

    The ruling party's Central Election Committee met on Tuesday to finalise the list of candidates for the HP elections in 2022. Both BJP leaders, Anil Sharma and Satpal Singh Satti, have been nominated for the Mandi and Una constituencies, respectively.
     

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP releases names of 62 candidates; check entire list here - adt
    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 9:36 AM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its list of 62 candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 on Wednesday.

    On Tuesday, the ruling party's Central Election Committee met and finalised the list of candidates for the HP polls in 2022. Anil Sharma and Satpal Singh Satti, both BJP leaders, have been nominated for the Mandi and Una constituencies, respectively.

     

     

     

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will file his nomination from the Seraj Assembly constituency, today.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party's national organisation general secretary BL Santosh, Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended a meeting at the party headquarters to finalise the BJP's list of candidates for the HP election 2022.

    The nomination process for the Himachal Pradesh elections has begun, and the deadline for filing nominations is October 25.

    The Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 will be held on November 12, and the results will be announced on December 8. The hill state has 68 Assembly seats.

    The Election Commission reports 55,07,261 general electors and 67,532 service voters. According to electoral rolls, there are 55,74,793 electors in total.

    During the Himachal Pradesh General Election, electoral photo rolls will be used. Electors and Photo Electoral Rolls Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) are one of the documents used to verify an elector's identity when voting. The poll panel stated that every effort is being made to ensure that all newly registered electors receive their EPIC before the deadline for filing nominations.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2022, 9:41 AM IST
